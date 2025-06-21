Foresters Extend Winning Streak to Six Games With 14-3 Victory Over San Diego Waves

An offensive explosion boosted the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 14-3 victory over the visiting San Diego Waves on Friday afternoon and extended their winning streak to six games.

Coming into the season offense was a question mark for the Foresters, but the team has quickly found an identity at the plate.

“We found the identity of our team offensively, who we are in the first two weeks. We had two games back-to-back where we had seven two-out hits producing six RBI and the next day we had eight two-out hits producing seven runs,” said Forester manager Bill Pintard. “Guys are just grinding out their at-bats, we are walking more than we are striking out which as a team is unheard of.”

In the bottom of the second inning, the Foresters opened the scoring with five runs on six hits. The key hits in the inning were a two-run single by Addison Klepsch and a two-run homer by Easton Rulli.

“I went up there looking for a fastball, got it and put a barrel on it,” Rulli said. “For the short time we’ve been together we’ve become very close. Everyone plays a part in our success.”

Ka’imi Kahalekai got the start for the Foresters and was dominant throughout his 4.1 innings on the mound, surrendering just two hits and zero runs. He also piled up six strikeouts before being pulled due to pitch count limitations.

Ka’imi Kahalekai struck out six in a domiannt start for the Foresters. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Josh Hyneman came on in relief with one out in the fifth inning and immediately posted back-to-back strikeouts.

In the top of the sixth inning the Waves finally got on the board after a runner was walked and eventually brought home by a single.

Santa Barbara High alum Zeke Adderley walked three batters and surrendered one run in his one inning on the mound. He pitched out of a bases loaded jam to limit the damage.

Nic Abraham pitched a scoreless eighth inning and SBCC’s Darren Orlando closed out the game in the ninth inning as he pitched around a solo homer.

Maddox Mandino and Terrence Kiel each racked up three hits for the Foresters. Santa Barbara finished with 17 hits as a team.

With the victory the Foresters improved to 9-1 overall this season and will take on the San Diego Bombers on Saturday, June 21 beginning at 4:30 p.m.