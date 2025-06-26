Oak Ridge Boys Coming to Perform at the Chumash Casino

The legendary Oak Ridge Boys will return to Santa Barbara County on the Fourth of July during their American Made Farewell tour at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. The nostalgic performance will include two of their well-known songs, “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue,” among others.

Known for their distinctive blend of country, gospel, and pop, the American vocal quartet have sold more than 41 million albums worldwide and have amassed popularity among several genres. The quartet came together in 1975, and currently includes longtime members Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, and Ben James, who joined in 2023.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Oak Ridge Boys explored gospel and country roots before evolving into a more contemporary style and sound of music, as heard in songs like “I Thought About You, Lord (feat. Willie Nelson)” and “Seven Nation Army,” a cover of The White Stripes’ classic.

The group rose to mainstream popularity in 1978 after their single “I’ll Be True to You” reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Since then, they have been nominated for five Grammy Awards, have won a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance, have won two Country Music Association Awards for Vocal Group of the Year and Single of the Year, as well as winning the American Music Award for Best Country Video. Following their success, the group was admitted to the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

On the Fourth of July, the show will start at 8 p.m. and will be open to guests aged 21 and older. Tickets start at $49 and are available to purchase at THE CLUB at the Chumash Casino Resort or online at chumashcasino.com.