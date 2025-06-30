The Central Coast on Display with Artist Chris Jeszeck’s ‘To Fluidity and Beyond’

“Reach” by Chris Jeszeck | Photo: Courtesy

Having grown up in Southern California and now living in Lompoc, Chris Jeszeck has always been surrounded by natural beauty. She therefore draws inspiration from it to fuel her artistry. Her newest exhibit will be on display at the Lompoc Valley Art Association’s Cypress Gallery.

Jeszeck’s exhibit is titled To Fluidity and Beyond, inspired by her commitment to creating art inspired by the central coast.

“For over 40 years, I’ve spent as much time as possible learning and experimenting with various forms of art, including drawing and painting. I can’t say that I have a particular style or vision, and that’s the way I like it. I enjoy being a student, stretching myself to try new techniques and approaches,” said Jeszeck. “I teach fluid art on YouTube (Chris Jeszeck Fluid Art and More), which keeps me busy and focused. I think fluid art is a great way to unlock creativity in people and I will be demonstrating various fluid art techniques each Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Gallery.”

Jeszeck’s art will be on display at the gallery, located at 119 East Cypress Avenue in Lompoc, between July 3 and July 27. She will also be there to meet those who visit the gallery.

“Happiness” by Chris Jeszeck | Photo: Courtesy

A public reception will be held on July 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cypress Gallery to celebrate the opening of this special exhibit.

“If I have one goal with my art, it would be to make the viewer smile. Whether it be through the addition of realism to a piece of abstract art, a charming pet portrait or simply the use of bright color, I feel fulfilled when I can bring a bit of joy to whomever takes the time to look at my art,” said Jeszeck.

To learn more about arts in the valley, visit lompocart.org and make sure to stop by at Cypress Gallery to check out Jeszeck’s unique and abstract collection.