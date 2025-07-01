Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara MTD continues formal mediation with Teamsters Local 186 (Teamsters), which began on Friday, June 27, 2025. Mediation has been underway all day today (Tuesday, July 1, 2025). A one-day extension was agreed to yesterday, and now the extension expires at midnight tonight.

While MTD is hopeful that a tentative agreement can be reached, as of 4:00 p.m. no agreement or further extension has not been reached. Teamsters do have authorization to strike and may do so as of midnight.

If a strike is called, MTD public transit service will be suspended and passengers will need to make alternate transportation plans. This would mean no MTD buses or on-demand services would operate as of 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

MTD will provide updates as the situation develops.