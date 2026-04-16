Merriam-Webster defines “dark horse” as “a little-known contender … that makes an unexpectedly good showing.”

That is exactly what Goleta’s Octobots Robotics did at last week’s FIRST Robotics Southern California State Championship — a label that stuck after a popular robotics YouTube channel (@FunRoboticsNetwork) predicted their breakout.

The student-led team placed second in Anaheim, advancing through a field of 60 top teams and earning a spot at the FIRST Robotics World Championship, set for April 28 through May 2 in Houston, Texas.

Octobots entered the competition seeded 13th after qualifying rounds, then upset higher-ranked alliances to reach the finals. They ultimately fell to a top-ranked alliance led by a team ranked third out of 3,725 worldwide.

“That moment meant a lot to me, especially after a season of early mornings on school nights, up until 3 a.m. at robotics, and then back to school at 9 a.m. for several days at a time,” said team captain Zeo Pereira, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School. “It was a big mental battle. I’m proud of the growth our team has shown.”

Octobots Robotics team members and Dos Pueblos High School students Zeo Pereira and Sebastien Kuhn work on a robot with lead mentor Michael Ramsey at the State Championships. |Credit: Octobots Robotics

The finish marks the team’s second trip to the world stage since its founding in 2023, when it qualified as Rookie of the Year. In the past two seasons, the team narrowly missed advancing — by two points one year, and one point the next.

“I feel a lot of pride that we are one of only 46 teams in all of California heading to the world stage,” said vice captain Uma Vulliez, a junior at Dos Pueblos.

Now, the team is working to raise about $50,000 to cover travel and competition costs. They also invite the public to stop by the team’s workshop to drop off a donation and wish them good luck this weekend from noon to 6 p.m. at the old Goleta Pier One location in the Camino Real Marketplace.

If they make it to Houston, the Octobots will compete among roughly 600 teams from around the world.