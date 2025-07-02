Goleta Family Mourns Loss of Jennifer Lynn Bradshaw, 42, After Fatal Car Collision on Sunday Morning

Early Sunday morning, Goleta resident and beloved Chili’s bartender, Jennifer Lynn Bradshaw, 42, was struck and killed by driver Jeselyn Invina, 68, on the 7300 block of Calle Real in Goleta.

“Her light uplifted and inspired countless people in her community, reminding them of their worth, strength, and potential. Her courage, kindness, and determination touched the lives of everyone she met,” said Bradshaw’s family in a GoFundMe post.

According to her family, “Anyone who knew Jen knew her love for walking.” Bradshaw was walking home from work after midnight when Invina’s car allegedly swerved off the road due to bright headlights from an oncoming car, in the process striking Bradshaw before her vehicle came to rest in a nearby field, according to according to a press release from Raquel Zick, public information officer of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, lifesaving measures were taken in an attempt to revive Bradshaw, though they were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Invina was reportedly unaware she had struck a pedestrian until deputies informed her at the scene, Zick said, adding that drugs and alcohol were not currently believed to be factors in the collision. As of Wednesday at noon, Zick said that the investigation and report were still underway.

Bradshaw leaves behind her fiancé, Ian, and sister Heather Bradshaw. The family has a GoFundMe to collect donations to go toward funeral and memorial expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had raised more than $10,800 toward their $28,000 goal.