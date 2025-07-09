Callie’s Sizzlin’ SummerVacation

It’s not too often our reporters are able to slip away from the everyday hustle and bustle of the Santa Barbara news cycle, but recently, our News Reporter Callie Fausey was able to take a much-needed respite with a vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Where did you go in Mexico, and how long were you there for? Was it your first time traveling to Mexico or had you gone before? My group of friends and I went to Puerto Vallarta! It was my first time visiting Mexico outside of Baja California, but I had been to Cabo and Ensenada in the past.

What were some of your highlights from the trip? Anything you’re going to miss? We ate a lot of good food and drank a variety of margaritas — that was definitely a highlight. Besides that, the beach and the nightlife were spectacular. The water was warm, and we made a lot of friends. Also, on the last night, we found a crab in the elevator and missed our Uber trying to rescue it, only to find dozens more just running around the resort outside. It was like a crab party.

Do you have another trip in the near future you can look forward to? Eventually, I want to head back to Europe with my siblings! For our last trip, we visited Paris and Amsterdam. We’d like to hit Italy and a few other places next.

What are some recent stories you’ve done that you enjoyed? Anything on the horizon that you’re looking forward to? My favorite story I did recently was about James Rolfe, the 85-year-old dentist who went to Palestine. That’s featured in this issue! Next, I’m looking forward to continuing my environmental reporting; I think it’s important we keep everyone informed on what the current administration is doing to our natural spaces.