If you take a look back at last week’s cover shot, you can see our photographer Ingrid Bostrom in the reflection of a masked militarized person’s glasses at the Federal Raids at Glass House Farms. Out on the front lines, Bostrom was quick to capture the show of force and the community rallying during the chaos.

How long have you lived in Carpinteria? Can you describe what it was like for you to experience such chaos in your town and near your home?

My family and I settled in Carpinteria in 2017 after relocating from Dominica, West Indies. We chose Carpinteria as a gentle transition from peaceful island life. Among many merits, Carpinteria is revered for its close-knit community and sense of safety. A militarized blockade around the corner from home felt like a terrorizing assault — designed to intimidate and control our community.

What was it like taking pictures during the raid? How do you find the right moment to snap a picture like the cover shot when so much is happening?

I rushed to the early scene to witness uniformed individuals lining the street, clutching oversized weapons like security blankets, with several holding cameras, pointing back at me from masked and unmasked faces. I shook off my nerves and my instincts to document took over. In my scurry to the scene, I only had a telephoto lens with me so many of the captures ended up very intimate and singled out on one officer — with my reflection in their glasses more apparent than their own identities. Over the course of about two hours, photo ops were the easiest part compared to dodging flash bangs and smoke.

Ingrid Bostrom (left) photographs the federal raid on Glass House Farms in Carpinteria | Credit: Bryce Armstrong

Besides the front lines, you’ve also been covering town hall meetings and other projects; what are some ways you unwind when you’ve got a full workload?

I have a highly sensitive disposition, which I consider both my superpower and my demise. Photoshoots for me are more than snapping photos, and they connect me to my purpose to see and feel it all. I unwind best with nature and movement. And some weeks there is less time to process … but eventually finding ways to harness my energy into helpful causes also revives my spirit.

Do you have any upcoming projects that you’re looking forward to or that you’ve been wanting to work on?

I would like to grow my technical skills and incorporate more video work into my photojournalism. I am also scheming ideas to visually highlight the stories of immigrants and welcome any ideas for collaboration.