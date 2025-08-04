PCPA Announces Dynamic 62nd Season

Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) recently announced its 62nd season, a dynamic lineup that “promises to inspire, delight — and even enchant audiences with a touch of holiday magic.” Spanning from fall 2025 to summer 2026, the shows will feature “an exciting blend of intimate storytelling, family favorites, fresh new works, and timeless classics.”



Every Brilliant Thing (October 9 to 26, Severson Theatre)

The season opens with a deeply funny and moving story. “Through humor, honesty, and audience interaction, this unforgettable story explores love, loss, and the profound impacts of simple pleasures.”



Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical (November 6 to December 21 Marian Theatre ⎸July 5 to August 2, 2026, Solvang Festival Theater)

Join memorable characters from the original film as they journey through snowstorms, sisterhood, and self-discovery. “With magnificent music, heart, and a flurry of fun, Frozen is an unforgettable celebration of love and letting go.”



Shane (February 12 to March 1, 2026, Marian Theatre)

Playwright Karen Zacarías reimagines the classic western, in which a quiet gunslinger rides into a cattle town and Shane must choose between “the peaceful life he seeks and the violent past he’s left behind.”



Measure for Measure (February 26 to March 15, 2026, Severson Theatre)

A sharp retelling of the Shakespearean classic, Measure for Measure is “full of disguises, dark deals, and delicious drama,” and it “dives into justice, hypocrisy, and what happens when the rules apply to everyone — except the ones in charge.”



Come from Away (April 23 to May 10, 2026, Marian Theatre ⎸ June 11 to 27, 2026, Solvang Festival Theater)

Telling the story of 38 planes on September 11, 2001, suddenly being diverted to the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, Come from Away is a “high-energy, heartwarming musical with a soaring folk-rock score and a true story that will leave you inspired.”



Luchadora! (June 18 to July 3, 2026, Marian Theatre)

This lively retelling of the classic story of Mulan looks into the world of Mexican wrestling. “Packed with heart, humor, and high-flying moves, this vibrant, family-friendly adventure celebrates identity, legacy, and the courage to claim your power.”



Beehive: The ‘60s Musical (July 23 to August 2, 2026, Marian Theatre ⎸August 7 to 23, 2026, Solvang Festival Theater)

Beehive is a high-energy tribute to the women and music that defined the ‘60s. Featuring hits from Aretha, Janis, Diana, and more, it’s a “feel-good celebration of sisterhood, style, and the decade that redefined everything.”

Marian Theatre | Photo: Courtesy



InterPlay Series

PCPA invites audiences to the heart of storytelling in progress in the form of staged readings, featuring “bold new works, celebrated playwrights, and powerful perspectives.”

In King James (September 13 and 15), Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Josephy delivers a “deeply human and clever comedy about the role sports play in our lives and the bonds that keep us in the game.”

In Summer, 1976 (September 13 and 14), two different women form an unlikely bond during one unforgettable summer in Ohio.

Woven (January 17, 2026) is a bold, new musical that flips The Odyssey and spotlights Penelope. “Featuring an original score, Woven is a fresh, feminist take on myth and the power of those left behind.”



PCPA Youth and Community Tour

This tour brings theatre to young audiences and families “right to your school.”

Quetzali (In schools October 21 to November 21, public performances on November 14 and 15 in Severson Theatre) is a “fun, fast-paced story about friendship, bravery, and finding out what makes you one-of-a-kind.”

El Ermitaño, Pastorela (December 12 and 13, Severson Theatre) is a “delightful 60-minute play in Spanish, brimming with music, humor, and time-honored tradition.”

Season subscriptions, which are recommended for the best prices and seats, are available to purchase now at pcpa.org, or at their box office. Single tickets for Season 62 will go on sale on September 12.