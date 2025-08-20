Santa Barbara City Employee Arrested on Drug, Gun, and Child Pornography Charges

Dayton Aldrich | Credit: Courtesy

A Santa Barbara city employee was arrested Monday on a slew of felony charges, including possession of cocaine; possession of assault weapons; possession of extended-capacity magazines; and the possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography.

Dayton Aldrich, 34, is currently employed by the City of Santa Barbara as a community development program specialist. “Mr. Aldrich did mostly contract and budget management work for the City and had no interaction through his employment with children,” said city spokesperson Bryan Latchford.

Aldrich is also the current board president of the Winchester Canyon Gun Club. He has no prior criminal record.

Aldrich previously worked for the District Attorney’s Office ― from 2015 to 2017, and again from 2019 to 2024 ― as a victim witness program assistant and a legal office professional, respectively.

In 2017, he was publicly recognized for his work with victims of elder abuse. In 2019, he participated in an open house hosted by Noah’s Anchorage, a residential shelter for homeless and runaway youth.

When the City of Goleta was in the process of filling a vacant City Council seat in 2014, Aldrich applied for the position, arguing for more after-school activities to prevent unsupervised children from doing “nefarious things.”

He is currently being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.