“Write what you know” is one of the most famous pieces of writing advice for a reason. Which is why Santa Barbara Poet Laureate (and longtime Santa Barbara Independent writer) George Yatchisin and Gunpowder Press are inviting community members to come learn more about the city’s unique Presidio Neighborhood in the hopes we’ll be inspired to write poetry about it.

This fun, free event, titled Poetry Grows Here: Presidio Neighborhood, begins at noon on Sunday, August 31, at Pico Adobe at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park with a poetry workshop led by Yatchisin. Next, participants will visit Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant for a tasty bite, Loubud Wines to sip a local sparkling wine, and The Space — Su’nan Protection, Art & Cultural Education for a Chumash sweet treat.

This is all part of an inventive initiative by Yatchisin to put together a new Santa Barbara County–themed food and drink poetry anthology. Gunpowder is accepting submissions through September 30 from Santa Barbara County residents of any age. Topics for the “Santa Barbara Food & Drink” anthology include but are not limited to: farms, agriculture; fishing; native edible plants; vegetable gardens; farmers’ markets; ranching; vineyards, wineries, and distilleries in Santa Barbara County; labor, from farm laborers to chefs, bartenders, dishwashers, and more; cafés, bars, and restaurants; local specialty dishes; and home cooking, especially foods particular to Santa Barbara. This collection is limited to residents of Santa Barbara County and there is no fee to submit. See bit.ly/4mTepMk for more information about submissions.

“This anthology will attest to all that food and drink means to Santa Barbarans, and the ways that food shapes our culture and relationships,” writes Yatchisin.

Bring your walking shoes, a notebook, and writing implements and enjoy an immersive experience in the Presidio Neighborhood that will hopefully inspire you to create your own poetry about our community’s food and drink, and submit your work to the forthcoming Santa Barbara County food and drink anthology.

Poetry Grows Here: Presidio Neighborhood takes place on Sunday, August 31, from noon to 2 p.m. at Pico Adobe at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (920 Anacapa St.). Free parking is available in the lot at 117 East Canon Perdido Street. To access the Pico Adobe, walk through to the back of the parking lot. The Pico Adobe is on the right, just before you reach the back of the Carrillo Rec Center Gym. Its courtyard is surrounded by an adobe wall. The event is free, but pre-registration is requested as capacity is limited. See presidioneighborhoodsb.com/poetry-grows-here.