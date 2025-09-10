Charlie Kirk, Right-Wing Activist, Fatally Shot During Utah Campus Event

Credit: Wikipedia

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point U.S.A. and a close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while speaking at Utah Valley University, according to The New York Times.

He was about 20 minutes into his remarks when a bullet struck him in the neck. The shot, according to police, came from the rooftop of a nearby building. Kirk was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the incident a “political assassination.” The FBI has no suspects currently in custody as initial suspect was released.

Kirk, a prominent and polarizing figure in right-wing politics, spoke at UC Santa Barbara just two years ago. That March 2023 event at Campbell Hall drew more than a hundred student protesters and a heavy police presence. “The people that are fascists are usually the ones that spend their evenings trying to prevent other people to speak,” Kirk told the crowd then.

After the news broke, UCSB’s Turning Point chapter posted a tribute on Instagram: “May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie.” The chapter has not yet responded to a request for comment.

President Trump wrote on social media: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me.” He ordered flags flown at half-staff through Sunday.

Kirk founded Turning Point U.S.A. in 2012 at age 18. Over the past decade, it has grown into a juggernaut of youth conservative organizing and political fundraising, with hundreds of college chapters across the country.