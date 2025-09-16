Learn About Silent Films on the Channel Island at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Presentation

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) will welcome local historian and author Betsy J. Green this week for “Silents on the Islands,” a special presentation as part of its Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series. This series gathers leading authors, historians, scientists, and adventurers to “share compelling stories connected to our region and the sea.”

Green’s talk will highlight the role of the Channel Islands in Hollywood’s film history, specifically the islands’ presence in more than 250 silent films. With rugged cliffs, quiet beaches, and dramatic landscapes, the islands offered “the perfect setting for tales of pirates, shipwrecks, mermaids, and high-seas adventures,” according to the organizers.

“Watching silent movies is a form of time travel,” Green explains. “You see the people, the buildings, the transportation — and our coastline — just as it was 100 years ago.”

A professional writer for more than 25 years, Green is the author of the Way Back When series and currently writes The Great House Detective column for The Santa Barbara Independent. She has researched the histories of almost 85 local homes, nominating five of them to the National Register of Historic Places. Her presentations have been featured at venues across Santa Barbara, including the Historical Museum, Genealogy Society, Santa Barbara Yacht Club, and more.

“[Green’s] research brings a vivid new perspective to Santa Barbara’s connection to early Hollywood,” said Lis Perry, SBMM director of education. “Her storytelling shows how our coastal environment played a starring role in shaping film history.”

The presentation takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 18. Tickets are free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators. For SBMM members, there will be a pre-lecture reception from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. The SBMM is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, in Santa Barbara. You can purchase tickets here.