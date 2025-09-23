SBART Press Luncheon: Griffin Arnold and Victoria Aldana Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

The weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table (SBART) press luncheon was highlighted by the fallout from the 65th annual Big Game where Santa Barbara High avenged a tie to San Marcos last season with a 60-0 victory at home.

The Dons were led by sophomore quarterback Griffin Arnold, who was named the Gary Blades Memorial Big Game Most Valuable Player and SBART Athlete of the Week after tossing five touchdown passes. Santa Barbara is 3-2 overall with a bye week ahead before entering the Conejo Oaks League.

On the girls’ side, Victoria Aldana has continued her tremendous sophomore season as quarterback of the San Marcos High flag football team. She completed 21-of-24 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-0 victory over a very good Ventura team. Aldana followed that up with 116 pass yards, 103 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Pacifica.

Victoria Aldana is an electric dual-threat quarterback for the San Marcos High flag football team. photo credit: Courtesy SBART

The Royals are 15-3 overall and 6-1 in Channel league play. They are ranked 18th in the State of California according to Maxpreps.