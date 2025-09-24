Goleta Man Arrested in Domestic Violence Case, Firearms Seized

A domestic violence investigation in Goleta led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man and the seizure of a stockpile of firearms on Monday.

Around 5:48 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said her partner, Patrick Kennedy, had threatened to kill her. She fled their home on the 6200 block of Avenida Gorrion before calling law enforcement.

Deputies attempted to contact Kennedy, who refused to answer the door and instead communicated through a Ring doorbell camera. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kennedy had reportedly spent the night handling firearms and was later seen walking around the neighborhood wearing a ski mask. He had also recently threatened a neighbor with what appeared to be a replica hand grenade, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Kennedy kept loaded firearms both in his home and in the glovebox of his vehicle. He was taken into custody just after 1 p.m. following a standoff, though officials described him as uncooperative.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple charges, including assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, criminal threats, domestic battery, felony child endangerment, and brandishing a firearm. His bail is set at $500,000.

Later that afternoon, deputies served a search warrant at his residence and confiscated 15 firearms — 10 rifles, one shotgun, and four pistols — along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the survivor’s courage and urged anyone experiencing abuse to seek help. Support is available through Domestic Violence Solutions at (805) 964-5245 or STESA at (805) 564-3696.