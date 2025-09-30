A false-alarm bomb threat rang out across the UC Santa Barbara Campus on Tuesday. Several buildings were initially evacuated around 1:30 p.m. in response.

But the alert was an accident, as students and staff were soon notified through the campus alert system. UCSB spokesperson Kiki Reyes said, “There is no bomb threat to campus.” She added that the message was sent out accidentally during maintenance on the campus’s alert system.

All students and faculty have returned to class and all regular campus activities have resumed.