As you dive into our cover story this week, you’ll be exploring the cutting edge, visionary art and technology that is coming to Santa Barbara on October 7, 8, and 9. Joining in the Brave New Work Symposium means you’ll get to hear from world leaders in art and technology like Kevin Davis (director of Amazon AI for Production and General Intelligence), Kenneth S. Kosik (Director of UCSB’s Kosik Lab of Neurology), Nancy Baker Cahill (Anneberg Lecturer of the Whitney Museum of American Art), Beatie Wolfe (Named by Wired Magazine in the top 22 most influential artists in the world) and more.

In addition to learning about the ever-changing landscape of technology and AI and how it is being used, you will get to explore art installations across the city are participating institutions: the Community Arts Workshop; Santa Barbara Museum of Art; UCSB Media Arts and Technology; The AlloSphere; Art, Design & Architecture Museum; Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara Center for Art and Technology; and the Visual Art and Design Academy.

Santa Barbara is a leading center for AI and technology that is transforming how we interact with our natural and contrived digital environments, and the tension between human expression and expeditious technologies is at the heart of this symposium. Don’t miss out on your chance to learn about and experience these changes firsthand at our Brave New Work symposium!

You can find the full program details and get your passes or single session tickets now at bravenewwork.org.