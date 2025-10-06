California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Encourages Voter Participation During National Voter Education Week 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – In recognition of National Voter Education Week 2025, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., urges all eligible Californians to become informed and active participants in the upcoming elections.

“California is proud to lead the nation in voter education efforts,” said Secretary Weber. “With more than 23 million registered voters—representing nearly 85 percent of all eligible Californians—our state continues to set the national standard for civic participation. Since 2016, more than 1.2 million 16- and 17-year-olds have pre-registered to vote, ensuring the next generation is ready to make their voices heard. Through initiatives like High School Voter Education Weeks, National Voter Education Week, and the Voter’s Choice Act, California empowers every community with multilingual resources, accessible options, and the knowledge needed to confidently cast their ballots. If you’re a first-time voter or newly eligible Californian, now is your moment. Visit registertovote.ca.gov to confirm your registration, learn about your voting options, and join more than 23 million Californians in shaping the future of our democracy.”

To assist voters in navigating the electoral process, the California Secretary of State’s office is providing opportunities to learn about how to prepare for the upcoming election by hosting a virtual event, “Get Vote Ready: What’s on Your Ballot and Voter Resources” on October 7 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3IoDlNc

The event will also be available on our YouTube channel.

All Californians are encouraged to visit the official Voter Guide at voterguide.sos.ca.gov for comprehensive information on ballot measures and important election dates:

The last date to register to vote in the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election is October 20, 2025

Ballot drop-off locations open on October 7, 2025

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received by November 12, 2025

And they are encouraged to review their county Voter Guides for information related to their local elections. A list of county elections offices and their contact information can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Eligible Californians can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/statewide-special-nov-4-2025/key-dates-and-deadlines.

A full California Complete Statewide Special Election Calendar for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2025-special/statewide-special-election-calendar.pdf.