HIGHWAY 1 SOUTH OF GUADALUPE SET FOR ONE-WAY REVERSING TRAFFIC CONTROL AS EMERGENCY EMBANKMENT REPAIRS BEGIN

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – As part of an emergency project to repair a failed embankment, travelers will encounter one-way traffic control on Highway 1 south of Guadalupe starting Monday, October 6.

A temporary traffic signal will provide one-way reversing traffic control on Highway 1 near Brown Rd., two miles south of the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 166. Concrete barriers will be in place reducing travel to a single lane through the area. The temporary signal will operate 24/7 and travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Crews will be working behind these concrete barriers to rebuild embankment, restore the shoulder area, and reinstall guardrail which was damaged during recent storms.

This project is expected to be completed, weather permitting, at the end of November 2025. The contractor for this $1.7 million emergency project is Granite Construction.

