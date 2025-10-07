Announcement

City of Santa Barbara and Alliance Bernstein to Host Open Houses on Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Project

Author Image By City of Santa Barbara
Tue Oct 07, 2025 | 12:49pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 6, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara and Alliance Bernstein invite community members to attend two public open houses to learn more about the proposed Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment. Attendees can drop in, explore project details, ask questions, and connect directly with City staff and the applicant team. The proposed redevelopment envisions a vibrant, mixed-use space with 233 market-rate housing units, 80 affordable units, over 125,000 square feet of retail, and new public areas, all supporting the City’s vision for a more livable, walkable, and economically resilient downtown.

The project area spans from State Street to Chapala Street and Ortega Street to south of Carrillo Street, including Macy’s parcel and a portion of City Parking Lot 2. The former Nordstrom building is not included in the current proposal.


Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Open House

Wednesday, October 15, 2025
6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

707 Paseo Nuevo (near Nordstrom)

Event Series Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Open House

Thursday, October 16, 2025
Noon to 1:30 p.m.

707 Paseo Nuevo (near Nordstrom)

Event Series Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Learn about:

  • Architecture & Design
  • Multi-Family Residential
  • Affordable Housing
  • Meet City Staff & Project Partners

For more information, visit Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/PaseoNuevo)

Wed Oct 08, 2025 | 01:30am
https://www.independent.com/2025/10/07/city-of-santa-barbara-and-alliance-bernstein-to-host-open-houses-on-paseo-nuevo-redevelopment-project/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.