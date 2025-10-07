City of Santa Barbara and Alliance Bernstein to Host Open Houses on Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 6, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara and Alliance Bernstein invite community members to attend two public open houses to learn more about the proposed Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment. Attendees can drop in, explore project details, ask questions, and connect directly with City staff and the applicant team. The proposed redevelopment envisions a vibrant, mixed-use space with 233 market-rate housing units, 80 affordable units, over 125,000 square feet of retail, and new public areas, all supporting the City’s vision for a more livable, walkable, and economically resilient downtown.



The project area spans from State Street to Chapala Street and Ortega Street to south of Carrillo Street, including Macy’s parcel and a portion of City Parking Lot 2. The former Nordstrom building is not included in the current proposal.



Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Open House

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

707 Paseo Nuevo (near Nordstrom)

Event Series Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

707 Paseo Nuevo (near Nordstrom)

Event Series Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Learn about:

Architecture & Design

Multi-Family Residential

Affordable Housing

Meet City Staff & Project Partners

For more information, visit Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/PaseoNuevo)