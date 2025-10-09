Two-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 1 Near Vandenberg Village Ends in Injuries, Death

At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Vandenberg Village. The collision left one driver with minor injuries and the other with major injuries that resulted in the death of her unborn child.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2018 Honda CR-V, traveling northbound, slowed to make a left turn off Highway 1 onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road. Turning left through the southbound lanes, an approaching 2021 Lexus traveling southbound collided with the right side of the Honda.

Responders included Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire, AMR, California Highway Patrol, and CalSTAR, who responded to the crash at 5:43 p.m.

As stated in a post on X by Captain Scott Safechuck, public information officer for County Fire, “Two patients: one with major injuries (airlifted by CalSTAR) and one with minor injuries; both transported to Marian Medical Center.”

The driver of the Honda was pregnant and the one airlifted to the hospital, where the unborn baby was “pronounced deceased due to injuries from the crash,” stated CHP.

As this investigation is still ongoing, anyone with additional information about the incident should call the Buellton Area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.