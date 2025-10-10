Two Stabbed in Isla Vista Fight 

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

A fight in Isla Vista resulted in two stabbings this weekend. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on October 9 that it was investigating the fight, which took place around midnight on October 5 on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive. The press release says both men were hospitalized for their wounds and are expected to recover. Law enforcement did not make any arrests.

Santa Barbara’s Sheriff’s Office said they believe several people were involved in the fight, and are asking people with information to come forward. They are also seeking photo and video evidence. People can give tips by calling the Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. To report anonymously, call the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or submit the tip to SBSheriff.org.