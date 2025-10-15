

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Annual Event

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

“Many in the community do not realize that Old Spanish Days Fiesta is put on and organized by an all-volunteer board with one full-time employee,” said Colin Hayward, Old Spanish Days El Presidente 2026. “The dedication and passion of our boardmembers, associates, and past Presidentes really shows the spirit of volunteerism, which has been and continues to be the driving force behind Santa Barbara’s plethora of community-oriented nonprofits. It’s one of the things that makes our community so special.”

Runner-Up: S.B. International Film Festival

Beach

Butterfly Beach

Tucked into Montecito in front of the Biltmore, Butterfly Beach offers one of the most elegant, picture-perfect sunset settings in Santa Barbara. With views of the Channel Islands and a west-facing shore that turns golden in the evening light, it’s a peaceful spot to linger. While there are no full facilities on the beach itself, nearby Montecito shops and cafés are a short stroll away, making it ideal for combining a beach sunset with dinner or a casual stroll.

Runner-Up: Hendry’s Beach

Classical Ensemble

Music Academy of the West

Music Academy of the West. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“At the Music Academy of the West, music is a force for transformation,” shared Shauna Quill, president and CEO. “For 78 summers, the eight-week Summer Music Festival & School has welcomed exceptional musicians for intensive study with world-class faculty and guest artists, culminating public and community performances that light up stages throughout Santa Barbara. Year-round, the Academy extends its impact through Sing!, a tuition-free youth choir serving Santa Barbara County, and the Mariposa Concert Series, which showcases alumni alongside distinguished artists.” Coming soon to downtown Santa Barbara: a new Music Education Center, which, Quill noted, “will expand access, strengthen community ties, and ensure a vibrant future for music education.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Symphony

College Night

Dance Club

Wildcat Lounge

“We’ve heard quite a few stories from married couples who met at the Kitty,” said Bob Stout, Wildcat Lounge owner. “My favorite was a well-dressed couple who stopped me mid-club on a busy Saturday night. I thought, ‘Uh-oh, problem.’ But then they explained they were celebrating their fifth anniversary and had first met here. Our logo is a crown, and they both had crown logo tattoos on their wrists — that really touched me.”

Runner-Up (College Night): EOS Lounge

Runner-Up (Dance Club): SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Dance Company

State Street Ballet

It is a practice that has been in existence for 500 years, with its origins dating back to the 15th century in Renaissance Italy. Although much has changed since its early days, the same spirit of artistry and storytelling through movement remains. Companies like State Street Ballet carry that tradition forward today. Since its founding in 1994 by Rodney Gustafson, State Street Ballet has established a reputation for artistic distinction, attracting talented dancers from around the world to create performances that expand the boundaries of classical ballet. Nominator Janey C. called their programs “fresh and invigorating,” adding that “the student classes for children offer the right mix of solid skills and playfulness to keep kids engaged!”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Festival Ballet

Family Fun Spot

Kids’ Summer Camp

Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is a staple of our community. As the zoo’s Education Supervisor of Formal Programs Jordan Brounstein said, “One of the most rewarding and often unseen aspects of running Zoo Camp is watching our campers develop a genuine sense of ownership within the zoo community, growing into confident, compassionate, budding conservationists.” Campers’ curiosity doesn’t end when camp ends, noted Brounstein. “They often return with their friends and families, excited to share what they’ve learned about what they can do to protect wildlife. Seeing our conservation message live on through their actions and enthusiasm is what makes this work so meaningful.”

Runner-Up (Family Fun Spot): Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Runner-Up (Kids’ Summer Camp): MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (tie)

Funk Zone Spot

S.B. Biergarten

S.B. Biergarten. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

If you’ve gone to Biergarten on most given weekends, then you’ll know how hard it is to find a table — it’s that loved. “Over the years, Biergarten has become an integral part of the Funk Zone, evolving into a home for regulars, tourists, neighbors, and our team,” said Charlie Mehling, General Manager at Aarmark Beer Gardens. “Witnessing the staff excitedly greeting one another when they clock in, or grabbing a regular’s order before they say a single word, embodies the environment we have worked so hard to create over the past four years.”

Runner-Up: Validation Ale

Gallery

Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery

Sullivan Goss Gallery has been a cornerstone of Santa Barbara’s art scene since 1984. “I knew we were doing something right when people started lining up outside the gallery on the opening day of our annual holiday exhibition, 100 Grand,” recalled owner Nathan Vonk. “We have had people arrive as early as 3 a.m. to be first in line, and by the time we open the doors, we’ll have as many as 50 people waiting to get in. When people wait in line to buy art, that is the sign of a healthy community.”

Runner-Up: Waterhouse Gallery

Makers Market

Mujeres Makers Market

“Before Mujeres Makers Market was even a business, we knew we were making a difference when we hosted our very first market on Milpas Street,” shared team members Elysia Guillen, Leah Ortega, and Maritza Flores, who, at the time, recalled being both nervous and excited. “It was small, but the community showed up in full support. Both vendors and shoppers shared how much a space like this was needed, especially for diversity and for women from marginalized backgrounds.” That moment ignited a chain of events that grew into something far larger. “From there, we expanded, partnered with SBTHP, and began hosting larger community celebrations like International Women’s Day and Día de los Muertos. Each step has reaffirmed that we’re making a real impact in our community.”

Runner-Up: Farmer and the Flea

Movie Theater

The Arlington Theatre

“The Arlington Theatre is more than a movie theatre and performing arts venue,” said Sal Garcia, director of operations at Metropolitan Theatres, who noted that some of the most celebrated names in music, including Bruce Springsteen, Peter Frampton, and Chicago, have performed there. “Many would be surprised to learn that the venue is home to the Wonder Morton Organ, which is one of only five built in the 1920s. Every second Saturday, guests can enjoy a free performance of the organ. Also, popular artists have used the Arlington as a rehearsal space before tours. Guests might be surprised to learn that the Arlington is available for special event rentals, i.e., weddings, rehearsal dinners, celebrations and seated dinners, and parties on stage. The Arlington will make any occasion magical.”

Runner-Up: SBIFF Riviera Theatre

Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

“People used to feel like museums were stuffy places where you couldn’t touch anything and instead just passively received information,” shared Jonah Haas, director of marketing and communications. “One way we know that we’re making a difference is seeing how much this attitude has changed. Our beautiful natural environment has long allowed us to create real interactive experiences, inspired by nature and powered by science, that transcend the old idea of what museums can offer.” Hass noted that people are now more eager than ever to handle things, ask questions, and participate. “We are proud of being a long-term driver of this paradigm shift, helping make nature and science more accessible to everyone. We like to say, ‘Study nature here, and enjoy it everywhere.’”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Place to Hear Live Music

Santa Barbara Bowl

When Paul McCartney’s name appeared on the marquee outside of the Santa Barbara Bowl in mid-September, passersby had to do a double take to make sure their eyes weren’t deceiving them. It was true: McCartney was set to play a one-night-only show as the first stop on his “Got Back” tour. And what better place for a historic performance than the Bowl, where stars shine overhead and every seat offers a great view. Nestled into the hillside with sweeping views of the city and coastline, the Bowl has hosted legendary artists for decades, and this show was a perfect reminder that it’s more than just a concert venue — it’s a true Santa Barbara experience.

Runner-Up: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Place to Make Art

Art from Scrap

“Our favorite part of running the EE Makerspace above Art from Scrap is seeing how happy people are when they spend time together creating,” shared Public Relations Director Jill Cloutier. “In our monthly workshops, Sewing & Mending Club, Yarn & Thread Club, and kids’ Crafternoons, makers of all ages form friendships, exchange ideas, and really build a sense of community.” Cloutier said that “newcomers” are often nervous before workshops. “But, as they learn a new skill, we can see them shed their ‘I’m not an artist’ mindset and step into the joy and flow of artistic expression. They leave feeling proud of what they’ve made, uplifted, and more confident.”

Runner-Up: The Crafter’s Library

Place to Watch the Sunset

Hendry’s Beach (Arroyo Burro Beach)

If you’ve visited Hendry’s Beach at sunset, it’s easy to see why it stands out. This scenic stretch along Cliff Drive features dramatic seaside cliffs and panoramic ocean views, with The Boathouse providing a convenient spot for dining right on the beach. The best part is, it’s dog-friendly, featuring grassy picnic spaces and nearby trails where you can walk, jog, or simply take in the changing colors of the sky.

Runner-Up: Douglas Family Preserve

Restaurant/Bar to Watch Sports

Finney’s Crafthouse

At Finney’s Crafthouse, it takes a village. “What I love most is watching our team members grow,” shared Ashleigh Simmons, bar operations director. Beyond serving food and drinks, the team focuses on helping each other grow — mentoring new hires, celebrating achievements, and encouraging each person to reach their full potential. “Helping someone gain confidence, learn new skills, and move toward their professional goals is incredibly rewarding. Seeing that growth and knowing I was able to contribute to their success is my favorite part.”

Runner-Up: Validation Ale

S.B. Tour Company

Land & Sea Tours: Land Shark

If you’re downtown and hear cheering — maybe even a few excited screams — chances are the Land Shark is cruising by. Few experiences feel more quintessentially Santa Barbara than hopping aboard this one-of-a-kind amphibious vehicle, part bus and part boat, which rolls past the city’s most iconic sights for 45 minutes before splashing straight into the harbor for another 45. On board, the atmosphere is just as lively, with tour guides pointing out fun facts and keeping spirits high. Nominator Elizabeth M. called it “Such a fun company.”

Runner-Up: Condor Express

Theater Company

Ensemble Theatre Company

The Ensemble Theatre Company has a fascinating history. It actually began in 1978 as the Ensemble Theatre Project, staging shows at Trinity Episcopal Church before moving into the 140-seat Alhecama Theatre, where it produced work for 25 years. In 2013, the company completed a $12.6 million renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater, transforming it into the 300-seat New Vic, which now serves as its permanent home. Today, it stages contemporary plays, reimagined classics, and new works with acclaimed actors and directors. Nominator Karl H. praised it for its “great performances in a beautiful setting.”

Runner-Up: Out of the Box Theatre Company

Whale-Watching Tour

Condor Express

Captain Dave Beezer of the Condor Express. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

A staple of the Santa Barbara waterfront, the Condor Express has been running whale-watching cruises for more than 40 years. “They were the first dedicated whale-watching vessel in all of California,” shared nominator Robert P. “They’ve been the best ever since.” Its high-speed catamaran takes passengers into the Santa Barbara Channel to see gray, humpback, blue, and even orca whales, along with dolphins and seabirds. Even if you don’t catch a glimpse of the ocean’s most magnificent giants, the boat ride itself is well worth the trip.

Runner-Up: Double Dolphin Cruises