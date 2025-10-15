

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Auto Repair

Oren’s Automotive

Oren Glasman of Oren’s Automotive. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“This line of work isn’t easy, especially in a small community,” said Oren Glasman, whose Funk Zone shop is universally lauded for the skill of its workers and the integrity of its staff. “But I do it because I care — about people, about honesty, and about keeping our community running.” Heather A. felt the love. “I had the BEST experience at Oren’s,” she said. “I have had some poor experiences at shops around town, and often feel taken advantage of. Oren’s was communicative, straightforward, and worked with me to get my car running the best it has in a long time.” “To all my customers: Thank you for trusting us year after year,” Glasman said. “To my incredible staff: Thank you for standing with me every step of the way.”

Runner-Up: Muñoz’s Auto Repair

Car Rental

Enterprise Rent-a-Car

Enterprise has a simple but potent recipe for continued success. “We believe in maintaining a culture of exceptional service and always putting people first — from our team members and customers to our partners and neighbors,” said PR Manager Mike Wilmering. And what’s the special ingredient in their secret sauce? Not relying on AI or online forms but actually talking to people. “Daily conversations between team members and the people we serve have helped us better understand customer needs, enhance our service, and find opportunities to give back to the communities where our customers and team members live and work,” he said.

Runner-Up: Hertz

Car Wash/Detailing

Educated Car Wash

Educated Car Wash. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Getting one’s car washed is never a thrilling experience. The best you can hope for is easy and thorough. That’s what Educated delivers, again and again, year after year, with a few added perks — gas pumps to save you another stop, detailing services that always lift you and your car’s spirits, and a generous customer loyalty program. “I have been getting my car washed here for years, and the guys always do a great job,” said Ryan H. “They also have an awesome rewards program you should sign up for!”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Hand Car Wash

New Car Dealership

Santa Barbara Auto Group

“Santa Barbara Auto Group encompasses outstanding franchises, automotive products, and services,” says this Hope Avenue dealership, which showcases a couple hundred new vehicles from seven luxury makers — Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Range Rover, and Jaguar. “As the only location in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties where you can see seven premium brands at one location, you are sure to find what you are looking for, and our experienced sales staff are always eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you.”

Runner-Up: Toyota of Santa Barbara

Place to Get Tires

Costco

“The service is always very good,” said Louis F., “starting from the friendly clerk at the front desk, to the technician who performs the labor, to the manager that certifies the lug nut torquing. It is really hard to find another tire store that can beat the Costco.” Yi W. said he’d never imagined becoming a Costco member until the service team scrambled to replace a busted front tire before a long road trip the following day. “This experience completely changed me,” he said. “The team is simply amazing: super professional, reliable, and helpful.”

Runner-Up: Ian’s Tires

Quick Oil Change

Jiffy Lube

“This is the best Jiffy Lube I have ever used,” said Ken F. of the oil change chain’s Carrillo Street location. They have two more on the South Coast, each one pumping out freshly lubed cars at an incredible rate without skimping on service. “Very professional staff and upfront on costs, and they completed the job as expected and on time.” “Outstanding service,” Eileen B. agreed. “I’m not experienced at bringing in my car for a lube job (my husband usually does it) but they were terrific. Thanks for all your help, guys.”

Runner-Up: Ian’s Tires

Used Car Dealership

Milpas Motors

Buying a car sight unseen is usually a risky proposition, but not for Fredo F., who wisely put his trust in Milpas Motors. “Steven was amazing and helped me throughout the whole process and got me a great deal,” he said. “I can’t express how great my experience has been. Highly recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking to purchase a vehicle.” Milpas Motors carries a range of vehicles — from everyday sedans and SUVs to luxury and exotic models — provides in-house financing, and works to accommodate various credit situations. “The whole experience with this dealer was safe and secure, down to the title work,” said Christy P.

Runner-Up: BMW Santa Barbara