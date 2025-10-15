

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Antique Store

The Blue Door

Runner-Up: ANTIQUE ALLEY

Architect

Jeff Shelton

jeffsheltonarchitect.com

Jeff, how does it feel to be the best? “I’m certainly not the best. I just surround myself with the merry band of artisans that cover for me.” Why do you do what you do? “What else am I supposed to do? I would be a terrible hairstylist.” What is especially gratifying about your line of work? “Deciding what pencil manufacturer and what hardness of lead to use each morning.” Give us a good story about your business. “When I moved back to S.B. in 1994, Dan Upton and Leon Olson were looking for an architect. They interviewed Andy Newman and Brian Cearnal, both highly respected architects, but when leaving Cearnal’s office, they stepped in dog shit and took that as an omen that they should hire me, an architect without an office. This was my first commission in S.B. I’ve been working for Dan since then.”

Runner-Up: Anacapa Architecture & Interior Design

Carpet Cleaning

All Natural Carpet Cleaning

Jebediah VanVeelen of All Natural Carpet Cleaning. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

allnaturalsb.com

“Wow. I am floored!” exclaimed Jebediah VanVeelen, owner and manager of All Natural Carpet Cleaning, who gets down and dirty and does all the vacuuming, shampooing, scrubbing, etc. as a one-man band. “It’s truly a special feeling to know that my commitment to excellence is appreciated by the people I serve,” he said. “I take so much pride in my work, operating ALL aspects of the business by myself, and this award is a testament to the support you all have shown me over the years. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Runner-Up: Coleman Carpet Cleaners

Contractor

Allen Construction

buildallen.com

Aaron Pick, CEO of Allen Construction, explained why building homes is so rewarding. “Because there’s such a strong connection to the community, which is amplified as an employee-owned company,” he said. With more than 40 years in the biz, they are known for blending elegant architectural styles — Spanish, contemporary, Mediterranean — with energy-efficient building techniques, receiving countless awards for design excellence in the process. “It’s incredibly personal to see a family grow together in a home that we’ve built or share major life milestones on these properties,” Pick said. “There’s a lot of joy in these relationships and knowing that your work matters for others.

Runner-Up: Clear Construction

Gardening Services

Kitson Landscape Management

kitsonlandscape.com

Sometimes, it’s what outside that counts. Based in Goleta but serving the entire Santa Barbara region, Kitson is recognized as one of the first “green business” landscapers in the county, routinely praised for their reliability, responsiveness, and professionalism in maintaining high standards for big properties. Their services include habitat restoration, planting, irrigation, and general plant care. “We at Kitson are dedicated to enhancing beauty and sustainability through thoughtful, eco-friendly horticulture practices,” said Business Director Kim Waggoner. “We are truly grateful for the trust and support Santa Barbara County has given us for over 55 years.”

Runner-Up: Ashley Farrell LandScape Design

Handyman Service

S.B. Handyman

sbhandyman805.com

Woodworking, electrical, painting, plumbing, general repairs and maintenance, landscaping, and restoration — S.B. Handyman does it all quickly, with a smile, and without emptying your wallet. “It’s a great feeling to know that the hard work, attention to detail, and care we put into every project has made such a positive impact on our community,” the team said in a statement. “When we received the news, there was definitely a moment of celebration, but also a deep sense of gratitude — for our loyal customers who trust us with their homes and businesses, and for the opportunity to do work we truly enjoy every day.”

Runner-Up: Edward the Fix It Guy

Hardware Store

Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center

sbhicace.com

Basically a second home to any Santa Barbaran who is upgrading their living quarters (or doing their best to keep it standing), this hardware and supply mecca has held the crown since 1996, when Dolly the sheep was cloned and the Spice Girls topped the charts. “All of us here at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center would like to thank our wonderful clientele for naming us once again ‘the best’ in Santa Barbara,” said owner Gary Simpson, “an honor we have seriously enjoyed every one of the last 29 years since the Independent started with their ‘Best Of.’ Here’s to making that three straight decades in next year’s voting.”

Runner-Up: Mine’s Ace Hardware

Home Furnishing

Mattress Store

Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike

mattressmikesb.com

“If you’re looking for a new mattress, I can’t recommend Mattress Mike enough,” Christy R. said. “The selection is great, the prices are super fair, and the team there actually cares about helping you find what works best for you — no pushy sales tactics. It’s a local spot with a real personal touch, and you can tell they take pride in what they do. I walked in not knowing much, and walked out with the best sleep I’ve had in years.” And let’s not forget the other half of the sprawling La Cumbre Mall store, where a wide selection of furniture is on display from top brands such as Flexsteel, American Leather, and Stressless. “Excellent service, quality selection,” said Douglas T.

Runner-Up (Home Furnishing): Habitat Home and Garden

Runner-Up (Mattress Store): Santa Barbara Mattress

House Cleaning Service

MasterCare Home Cleaning Services

mastercarehomecleaning.com

“The designation of ‘the best’ can be interpreted in many ways,” said owner Robert Mangione quite aptly. “For the MasterCare team, it is a confirmation that the hard work we have put into meeting clients’ expectations has been achieved.” Emphasizing sustainable cleaning techniques and certified green products, the menu of MasterCare options leaves nothing to be desired. They offer everything from weekly, biweekly, or monthly cleanings to “Top-to-Bottom” deep scrubbings, move-in/move-out services, and post-construction cleanups. They stand by their satisfaction guarantee and are fully insured.

Runner-Up: Molly Maid

Interior Design Company

Shannon Scott Design

shannonscottdesign.com

“I am truly honored to be named Best Interior Design Company for the third year in a row!” said Shannon Scott. “This recognition comes at a time of exciting transition for our studio. After nine wonderful years on Haley Street, we have moved into a new chapter with two inspiring locations — our Victoria Street studio in Santa Barbara and our studio in the Santa Ynez Valley. The SSD team is deeply grateful for the trust and support of our clients, colleagues, and community. Sharing more time between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez, I look forward to continuing to design spaces that reflect beauty, intention, and joy.”

Runner-Up: Cabana Home

Landscape Architect

Ashley Farrell Landscape Design

Ashley Farrell Landscape Design. | Credit Ingrid Bostrom

ashleyfarrelldesign.com

“Our mission says it best: Changing Lives One Yard at a Time,” explained Design Team lead Ellen Reid. “We’re proud to be homegrown in Santa Barbara and deeply grateful for the chance to make a positive impact in our community. Every project gives us the opportunity to create outdoor spaces where families and friends can gather, celebrate, and make lasting memories. Sustainability is at the heart of what we do — we’re always mindful of water usage, drought tolerance, and the long-term health of every landscape. It brings us so much joy to do what we love each day while helping our local environment thrive.”

Runner-Up: Arcadia Studio

Mortgage Agent

Austin Lampson

originpoint.com/loan-officers/austin-lampson-517060

A good mortgage agent is worth their weight in gold, a fact our readers are well aware of as they directed their appreciation in one particular direction. “Austin is knowledgeable and always up to date with the latest financial info,” said Deborah H. “She is courteous, always gets back to you when you call, and has a joyful sense of self that she extends to everyone. Plus, she loves Santa Barbara with a passion.” “I think that being the best is waking up every day and figuring out what you can do to better serve your community,” said Lampson. “Always looking to learn, to improve, and to listen, and to be sure people know how much you appreciate them.”

Runner-Up: Jon McCuskey

Mortgage Company

Lampson Team at Origin Point

originpoint.com/loan-officers/austin-lampson-517060

We promise winners don’t pay for these testimonials. They’re submitted to us freely and earnestly, and we’re happy to pass them along. “Amazing attention to getting the work done; cheerful and professional; cannot go wrong,” Tony V. said. “They got me a loan to buy a condo without muss or fuss,” concurred Karl S. “Very efficient, and the price was great.” “We know you have many choices,” said Austin Lampson. “We are grateful for this acknowledgement, as it truly takes a village, and our team is always grateful to serve.”

Runner-Up: Montecito Bank & Trust

Moving Company

Mammoth Moving & Storage

mammothmoving.com

“The Mammoth difference is as big as it sounds, from our fleet of state-of-the-art equipment and trucks to legendary teams and training philosophy,” this business says. “Mammoth will make a standard mover look like they are standing still. Our quality of work and attention to detail will leave you scratching your head wondering how everything went so easy.” Originally a modest family venture that focused on small jobs, the 50-year-old behemoth of a full-service company now has the experience and expertise to haul pretty much anything pretty much anywhere. And they’re still family-owned.

Runner-Up: MoveGreen

Nursery

La Sumida Nursery

lasumida.com

Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but it sure does in the case of La Sumida. The South Coast’s largest retail nursery and garden center carries a cornucopia of landscaping and bedding plants, vegetables, fruit trees, and house plants, not to mention its very own Rose Field, an acre of walkable plot that showcases more than 200 different varieties. “La Sumida was founded many decades ago and is still around because they are knowledgeable, helpful, and have good, healthy stock,” said Janice P. “And I love their new gift store, a worthy addition to the original.”

Runner-Up: Terra Sol Garden Center

Painting Contractor

Mesa Painting

mesapaint.net

“Pulling the masking down after finishing a beautiful home feels like unwrapping your favorite Christmas gift — every single time,” said Mesa Painting owner Michael Gillmore about the part of his job he appreciates most. “The homes and projects we work on are absolutely mind-blowing. Some weeks, we’re painting a beachside mansion; other weeks, it’s a five-star resort, and sometimes a cozy downtown bungalow. Every project is unique, and the work is always deeply satisfying.” The moment he put his brush aside and became a business owner is also something that sticks in Gillmore’s mind. “Painting itself has always been gratifying, but realizing that I built something from nothing — that was my greatest moment.”

Runner-Up: Purple Painting

Plumber

Kenny Jorgensen Plumbing

(805) 964-7001

Kenny Jorgensen was busy on a tricky job when we called him, so we’ll let one of his happy customers sing his praises. “In a perfect world, all plumbers would be Kenny Jorgensen,” Dan L. declared. “He’s responsive at times no one else would be available, he’s competent, and his prices are extremely fair. He’s knowledgeable in all aspects of plumbing and makes excellent recommendations in an effort to both save you money in the long haul and simply to make things work better. We absolutely love Kenny and chose him first — always! And we have a plumber right across the street!”

Runner-Up: Good Land Plumbing and Construction

Real Estate Agent

Kat Hitchcock

hitchcockre.com

“Becoming a homeowner — especially in Santa Barbara — is such an incredible accomplishment, and one of the best ways for a family to build long-term wealth,” said Kat Hitchcock, who abides by the belief that no job is too small and no challenge is insurmountable. “Being able to guide clients through the biggest investment of their lives, and to advise them at every step along the way, is a privilege I never take for granted.” Her clients don’t hesitate to acknowledge her hard work: “Kat goes above and beyond,” said Virginia D. “She is professional and honest.” Very true, said Jaquie C. “The best in town!”

Runner-Up: Marisa Garber

Real Estate Company

Compass Real Estate

compass.com

Compass may be a national real estate firm with 33,000 agents working out of 400 offices, but their people on the Central Coast — from Lompoc to Santa Barbara to Montecito — are as local as they get, helping buyers and sellers navigate one of California’s most coveted housing markets. Their listings run the gamut, from luxury homes to mid-market properties. “Fantastic company with a great culture of talented agents,” Nathonas D. said. Leveraging new tech, national resources, and the expertise of on-the-ground agents sets Compass apart and above, clients say.

Runner-Up: Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties

Real Estate Team

The Hall Team

compass.com/agents/the-hall-team

“Humbled” is the word Kevin Hall used to describe winning the title seven years in a row. “This honor is due to the extraordinary efforts and inputs from our incredible team members,” he said. “Their collaboration and communication with our clients and service providers are the key ingredients to the successes we achieve. We are also grateful to work with amazing real estate peers in the local real estate marketplace. Santa Barbara is a special place to live and work. We never forget how fortunate we are to be a part of this community. Thank you to all who voted and continue to support us!”

Runner-Up: Crawford Speier Group

Roofing Service

Action Roofing

aroofing.com

If you’ve ever needed a new roof, a fairly essential part of any home, you know how daunting it can be. More often than not our readers choose Action Roofing to get the job done and get it done right. But re-roofing is only part of what they do. Action also does new installations, repairs, maintenance, gutter work, and emergency call-outs. Founded in 1985, and clearly built to last, the company now has more than 150 full-time staffers, some of whom have been with them for decades. While they contract on some of the biggest structures in town, they are just as accommodating to more modest requests. “No job is too small for this company,” said Chris L., who was dealing with a minor leak. “After two failed attempts to get other roofers, I finally found Action and they came out within 30 minutes.”

Runner-Up: JR Roofing

Solar Power Company

Brighten Solar Co.

brightensolarco.com

“We believe in adding real value to people’s lives,” said CEO Marine Schumann of her solar company’s mission. “In a world where so much can feel overwhelming and outside of our control, it’s especially gratifying to give our clients some of that control back. By helping them manage their own energy access, we’re not just lowering bills — we’re giving them peace of mind and the reassurance that their household can keep functioning, even when the utility grid goes down. Knowing that our work brings resilience and confidence to families — while also reducing their carbon footprint — is what makes this line of work so rewarding.”

Runner-Up: Action Energy

Tile Shop

Tileco

tilecodist.com

Gina Flint, president of Tileco, whose crew has more than 175 years of combined experience, asked her employees why they enjoy their jobs. “I felt it only fair to include our team, who truly make our company,” she explained. One staff member said they liked the challenge. “It’s like solving a puzzle with different colors, textures, patterns, and sizes.” Another said “the family feel of our company keeps me motivated.” And a third cited “meeting and connecting with new clients every day.” Flint said she was “thrilled” to keep Tileco’s winning streak alive. “We are so lucky to have a successful business in beautiful Santa Barbara and to be working together for so long,” she said.

Runner-Up: Buena Tile + Stone

Woodworking/Custom Furniture

Clear Millwork

clearmillwork.com

Clear Millwork ran away with this one. “The artisans that work at Clear Millwork are absolutely phenomenal,” said Katie M. “So glad to see them keeping the tradition of fine woodworking alive and well.” The company operates with the goal of simplifying the complexity of building. They do this by providing a complete carpentry package under one roof: cabinetry, baseboards, paneling, molding, and, of course, all the fine finish details that go with it. “I do this work because I love seeing precision and craftsmanship come together in a finished product,” said Noah Peresman, director of Millwork. “When a client sees the result, knows it was done right, and feels their vision was fully realized — that moment makes every detail worth it.”

Runner-Up: Keefrider Custom Furniture