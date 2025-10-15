

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

After-School Program

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

girlsincsb.org

“A common misconception is that after-school programs are simply childcare,” said Cydney Justman, executive director. “While we do provide a safe place for girls to be, our mission is much bigger … and bolder.” Each activity — whether science experiments, gardening, woodworking, reading, art, or theater — is purposefully crafted to help students develop skills, confidence, and resilience, Justman continued. “Families put enormous trust in us because they know their daughters are gaining experiences that expand their horizons and fuel their futures. We’re cultivating leaders, thinkers, and advocates who will strengthen the whole community for generations to come.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Zoo

Children’s Clothing Store

Toy Store

Chicken Little

chickenlittlekids.com

Fun fact: Children’s clothing store Chicken Little was actually called Chicken Lips when it first opened in 1979. A State Street staple for more than four decades, Chicken Little is Santa Barbara’s go-to for children’s clothing, toys, and baby gear. The family-owned shop offers a wide range of products, from high-quality newborn essentials to playful outfits for older children, as well as strollers, books, and locally themed gifts. Nominator Maryellen B. said there were “options galore for so many.” Its vast selection and knowledgeable staff have made it a trusted resource for parents and a favorite stop for anyone shopping for little ones.

Runner-Up (Children’s Clothing Store): Happy Little Hippo

Runners-Up (Toy Store): MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration

Daycare Facilities

The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop

The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

theoakspcw.org

“The heart of The Oaks shines through in moments that often go unnoticed: when a child gently offers a toy to a new friend, or when a parent lingers to chat after drop-off and leaves feeling just a little more supported,” said Brittany Stinner, membership chair of the parent board. “These small, quiet moments of connection between children, teachers, and parents are the invisible glue that makes The Oaks more than just a preschool. Here, as parents help shape their child’s early education, they find themselves growing, too — taking home lessons of care, community, and leadership that continue to ripple far beyond The Oaks.”

Runner-Up: Little Angels Preschool

Dog Trainer

K-Nine Solutions

kninesolutions.com

“My favorite part of this business that no one really sees is the difference that we make in not only our clients’ lives, but in the life of their dog(s),” mused Eric Smith, owner and lead trainer, who said that their training has “literally saved” marriages, lives, and people’s sanity. “There have been more times than I can count where people have come in and either haven’t had a good experience with other trainers, or where we have been told we are the dogs’ last chance (no pressure there!). We have always made a difference and allowed the dog and its human to coexist in a way that works for both of them.”

Runner-Up: Perfect Puppy Academy

Kids’ Summer Camp

Zoo Camp at Santa Barbara Zoo

Runner-Up: MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Pediatrician

Dr. Saida Hamdani

(805) 563-6211

Dr. Saida Hamdani of Sansum Pediatrics wishes every parent adopted this advice: “Slow down, face your child, make eye contact, listen, take a few minutes to really focus on that precious and marvelous child, validating their thoughts and feelings, entering into the game of the moment … . This will shift the esteem and psyche of the child momentously and forge a deep and loving connection.”

Runner-Up: Dr. Daniel Brennan

Pet Boarding

Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club

dioji.com

“While many dogs thrive in our cage-free, social boarding environment, it’s not the perfect fit for every pup,” said Dioji owner Jeannie Wendel. “Just like people, dogs have unique personalities — some love being in the action, while others prefer peace and quiet.” Wendel noted that the business was partly inspired by one of their own dogs, Ogie, a 105-pound black Lab with a big personality. “Ogie was ‘kicked out’ of daycare play for being a bit too grumpy with the crowd! That experience showed us the need for more tailored boarding options. From there, we launched Dioji Luxury Private Suites, offering cozy accommodations and one-on-one play sessions with our caring staff. Today, we’re proud to provide three styles of boarding: Signature Social Suite, Private Luxury Suite, and Private Den.”

Runner-Up: Camp Canine

Pet Grooming

The Little Dog House

doggroomerssantabarbara.com

The Little Dog House has been a trusted name in Santa Barbara since 1975. Now run by Tyrelle Leger, the longtime business offers full-service grooming for dogs of all breeds, including haircuts, baths, nail trimming, ear cleaning, de-shedding, and flea and tick treatments. Their philosophy centers on a free-play environment, where dogs can safely roam and socialize, with kennels available for rest or quiet time when needed. “They are consistent,” said nominator Rachael K. “They love my dog, and she gets a new cute bandana every time she goes! Plus, they let the dogs play, so it’s like getting a day of doggy day care.”

Runner-Up: Paws & Claws

Pet Hospital/Clinic

Wilder Animal Hospital

Wilder Animal Hospital. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

wilderanimalhospital.com

Although Wilder Animal Hospital is a relatively new name in the community, its four veterinarians together offer nearly 50 years of combined experience. “We love bringing our shared expertise to our cases,” said Dr. Hilary Quinn, who owns the business alongside her husband, Andy. “It has been such an incredibly positive experience for me. Obviously, the reason anyone might go into the field of veterinary medicine — be they a doctor, a technician, or a client service representative — is due to a profound love for animals. That love goes without saying. But what keeps me going every day is how much I love my team.”

Runner-Up: La Cumbre Animal Hospital

Pet Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

lemospet.com

When asked to share a moment that demonstrated the impact of their business, Bryce Henning, Santa Barbara store manager, replied, “This literally happens every day at each of our stores across the Central Coast. Customers come to us with issues and concerns regarding the health of their pets. Oftentimes, we are able to help them find a solution that meets their need and helps improve the quality of life of their pets. We have a great network of distributors and vendor partners that we turn to that help us train our staff and provide the best solutions for our customers.”

Runner-Up: Pet House

Place to Adopt a Pet

Santa Barbara Humane

sbhumane.org

A visit to Santa Barbara Humane will likely leave you with a new pet — or at least a strong desire to adopt one. Founded in 1887, Santa Barbara Humane is one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the country. The nonprofit provides adoption services, veterinary care, and community education programs, helping thousands of dogs, cats, and other animals find loving homes each year. “We have adopted several pets from the Humane Society,” shared nominator Christy R. “Everyone who works there is nice, and the animals are kept in a clean and comfortable environment.” Plus, she added, “their prices are good, and the pets are fully vaccinated and neutered.”

Runner-Up: ASAP Cats

Tutor

California Learning Center

California Learning Center. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

clcsb.com

“Many families begin their academic journey at the California Learning Center in the elementary years, seeking extra support in math or reading,” said Wendi Ostroff, owner and director. “We’re honored (and thrilled) when those same students stay with us through advanced classes, test prep, and even the college application process, while also supporting their families along the way. Watching students grow in both skills and confidence, and knowing we’ve been part of their journey from strong foundations to future opportunities, is what makes this work so meaningful and rewarding.”

Runner-Up: Kumon of Goleta