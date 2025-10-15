

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Acupuncturist

Charles Sciutto, Healing Heart Herbs and

Acupuncture/First Step Regenerative

(805) 450-2891

Healing Heart Herbs & Acupuncture is a Bath Street wellness center offering acupuncture and herbal medicine. Dr. Charles Sciutto, trained in Chinese medicine and herbalism, leads the 15-year-old practice, and his approach emphasizes individualized care — balancing energy, alleviating pain, and supporting overall well-being. “There is a need in our community to offer effective alternatives in health care to ailments that have been ineffectively addressed by Western medicine,” Sciutto said. “From nutrition, herbal medicine, and acupuncture, we have many powerful levers to effectuate positive health changes.”

Runner-Up: Mary Tingaud

Art/Craft Supply Store

Art Essentials

sbartessentials.com

Now in a new location — they moved last fall from their longtime digs on Victoria Street to State Street, right across from the Granada — Art Essentials hasn’t lost any of its essential-ness. In fact, their selection of paints, brushes, canvases, clay, pens, pads, and every other creative tool under the sun has improved in the slightly smaller space, with the stock pared down and items easier to find. The downtown shop is operated by husband-and-wife locals Sam and Gilda Winkelmeyer, who’ve been at it for more than 20 years. “Great store with a huge selection,” Carol N. said. “Wonderful owners!

Runner-Up: The Crafter’s Library

Bank

Montecito Bank & Trust

montecito.bank

Marking a half-century of service on the Central Coast, Montecito Bank & Trust is the region’s largest locally owned bank with 16 branches spread across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. They offer all manner of retail and commercial banking services, wealth management, mortgages, and online banking tools, emphasizing community reinvestment such as grants and nonprofit support. “They also provide educational opportunities for financial literacy,” pointed out longtime customer Judith G. “Truly important contributors to my world and life in Santa Barbara.”

Runner-Up: American Riviera Bank

Bookstore

Chaucer’s Books

chaucersbooks.com

“This being the first full year since we took over as owners, it is pretty amazing to have the community still supporting and appreciating us the way they do,” said Jen Lemberger, who now runs the cherished uptown shop with her husband, Greg Feitt. What they enjoy, she explained, is putting a book in someone’s hands “that they will love, learn from, cry over, expand their thinking, laugh out loud at, and just generally connect them to the rest of our world and humanity.” Recently, Chaucer’s hosted Irish author Colm Tóibín, whose visit overlapped with some browsing by actor Christopher Lloyd. “At one point, the two of them were in conversation,” said Lemberger, “and to just stand there and have two greats of different arts chatting away was unreal and pretty special.”

Runner-Up: Godmothers

Cannabis Dispensary

The Farmacy

farmacyshop.com

Welcoming, knowledgeable, thoughtful, patient, friendly, candid, and chill are how our readers describe the folks over at The Farmacy, one of the first cannabis dispensaries in town and, for many years running, still considered the best. Their selection is unrivaled, their in-store service and delivery options are unparalleled, and vibe checks at any one of their stores always pass muster. “I have shopped at the Farmacy since they first opened,” said Mark L. “I recently had surgery that left me homebound and I checked in by phone to see how their home delivery system worked. The manager answered and, after hearing I had had surgery, went above and beyond and personally delivered my order to my door in less than 15 minutes! Blew my mind.”

Runner-Up: Megan’s Organic Market

Chiropractor

Barry Family Chiropractic

Drs. Neal and Nicole Barry of Barry Family Chiropractic. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

sbchiropractic.com

“Being able to help people in this great community on a daily basis is such an honor,” said Dr. Neal Barry about why he does what he does. “It’s a great privilege to come to work every day and know that your goal is to improve people’s quality of life. It is especially gratifying to hear what our patients are able to do now that they’re feeling and moving better, whether that be: volunteer at their kid’s school, complete that athletic endeavor, have a more comfortable pregnancy and delivery, or just be a better spouse. We love this town and we’re honored and humbled to be named the best chiropractic clinic for the fifth year in a row.”

Runner-Up: Brandon Johnson, Procovry

Computer Repair

MacMechanic & TechEase Computer Repair

macmechanic.com/techease.com

Is there anything more frustrating than a computer that refuses to cooperate? The whizzes at MacMechanic, which is part of the larger IT company TechEase Computer Solutions, have been lowering blood pressure and fixing Apple products since CD-ROMs were still a thing. On top of repairs they also do upgrades and data recovery. Feel free to lug your machine down to their State Street shop, or let them come to you at your home or office, from Santa Ynez to Carpinteria. “My Mac is now working so much better and my frustration over its lack of speed and constant beach ball has been resolved,” Christine L. said. “The guys who work there were super nice, too.”

Runner-Up: Apple Store Genius Bar

Dentist

Kendall, Rohde & Associates

sbdds.com

“What great news!” said Dr. Jeffrey Rohde, whose practice on Arrellaga Street has a pearly white reputation across the board. “Our constant goal is to treat every patient with compassion, and to utilize the absolute latest in dental technology to provide unparalleled patient care.” Dr. Kelly Kendall admitted it may sound cliché, “but I love dentistry because I like to help people,” she said. “I enjoy spending meaningful time with my patients, having real conversations, and getting to know the person in my chair. The technical stuff is just that; it’s the people that make my days enjoyable.”

Runner-Up: Montecito Dental Group

Frame Shop

Santa Barbara Art & Frame Co.

santabarbaraartframeco.com

“Framing is both creative and emotional,” explained Talissa Gil, who operates Santa Barbara Art & Frame Co. with her husband, Juan. “We love helping people preserve what matters most — a memory, a story, a legacy.” One unforgettable day, Talissa said, three different clients were moved to tears when they picked up their completed pieces. One was a delicate 19th-century photograph of a grandmother in Austria. Another was a shadowbox for a former Russian ballet dancer’s headdress. The third was the client’s own artwork with an unknown backstory that opened the floodgates. “Seeing that kind of joy reminds us daily why we do what we do,” said Talissa, who will soon open S.Y.V. Art & Frame Co. in Solvang.

Runner-Up: The Frame-Up

General Practitioner

Dr. David Birken

(805) 964-9858

A member of the Santa Barbara Internal Medicine Group that operates out of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital complex, Dr. David Birken is known by his patients as a calm, compassionate physician who takes the time to listen and isn’t satisfied until he has addressed their needs. “I never feel rushed,” said Diedre D. “It is very clear to me that he cares a great deal about his patients,” William M. agreed. “I really value his friendship and professionalism,” Richard T. added. Birken attended the UCLA School of Medicine and completed his residency in 1994, giving him more than 30 years of experience in the medical field.

Runner-Up: Dr. Mara Sweeney

Gift Shop

Skin Deep

[See Looking Good: Brow/Waxing Services]

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Company

Herbalist/Holistic Practitioner

Santa Barbara Herb Clinic

Dr. Mariko Horie (right) of Santa Barbara Herb Clinic. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

santabarbaraherbclinic.com

Born and raised in Japan and nudged by her mother toward acupuncture and herbal medicine, Dr. Mariko Horie has led Santa Barbara Herb Clinic since 2021, where she’s built a fan base of grateful clients who found traditional Western medicine lacking. “I had pain from an unknown source and Mariko helped me to feel whole again,” Patty S. said. “She is a wonderful listener with a gentle touch who truly cares about her patients.” The clinic has the largest selection of herbs on the South Coast — more than 300, both granule and raw — and offers the essential modalities of traditional Chinese medicine, including cupping, Gua Sha, and moxa.

Runner-Up: Charles Sciutto, Healing Heart Herbs and Acupuncture/First Step Regenerative

Law Firm

Mullen & Henzell LLP

mullenlaw.com

Shelly Perez with Mullen & Henzell made us blush when she flipped the script and directed her gratitude toward this paper. “Thank you to the Independent,” she said, “for allowing your readers a place to demonstrate their brand loyalty to every business in the community who work so hard to make Santa Barabara the amazing place that it is!” We’ll give it right back by saying it’s institutions like her prestigious 72-year-old firm that are what this town is built on, rely on, and are protected by. Like Linsday S. said: “Excellent attorneys, broad practice, strong customer service, and gives back to the community.”

Runner-Up: Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Licensed Therapist

Riviera Therapy

Riviera Therapy. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

rivieratherapy.com

“Everyone here is amazing,” reports one client. “The office is very comfortable and the location’s great,” says another. “This team really cares about their clients.” Riviera Therapy’s licensed staff specialize in trauma therapy, anxiety treatment, depression counseling, and couples therapy with services that include, but aren’t limited to, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Mindfulness-Based Therapy, the Gottman Method, sex therapy, and support for mood disorders. “We feel honored to sit with clients during their toughest times,” said Dr. Jenn Kennedy. “As a group, we are incredibly connected, supportive, good-humored, and committed to offering meaningful, heart-centered therapy.”

Runner-Up: Rebecca Capps

Licensed Massage Therapist

Marlo Tell

marlosmassage.com

Racking up her 12th win this year, Marlo Tell takes pride in her profession because, “I am often focusing on helping people alleviate stress and pain from their bodies,” she said. “They often get quick results and can avoid more invasive procedures.” But don’t just take her word for it. Listen to what her clients have to say. Like Christine B.: “Best massage ever, and I’ve had many. Never before have I felt such relief from years of pain. Marlo is a godsend!!!” Or Nicole W.: “She is a miracle worker with her hands.” Or Sven K.: “She sets the standard and it is really, really high.” And there are many, many more.

Runner-Up: Procovry

Musical Instrument Store

Jensen Guitar & Music Co.

jensenguitar.com

Don’t let this be the swan song of Jensen. There’s much more to say about the venerable music store than can be encapsulated here. After 53 years in business, Chris Jensen — who bought, taught, repaired, sold, and loved every instrument that came through his doors, from guitars to fiddles to electric basses — announced this fall he’s hanging it up, done in by the relentless drum of online buying. He remains open on Fridays to take care of existing inventory and get instruments back to customers. Luckily, Nick Rail Music, just up the street, continues to carry the torch of Santa Barbara’s brick-and-mortar instrument scene.

Runner-Up: Nick Rail Music

Optometrist

Eye & Vision Care

eyenvision.com

If seeing is believing, then cast your gaze toward Hollister Avenue, where the Eye & Vision Care Optometric Group has been bringing the world into focus since 1998. “We are passionate about what we do because we believe that good vision is essential to a good quality of life,” said Dr. Luke Werkhoven. What makes it all worthwhile is “helping someone see clearly for the first time, diagnosing a serious eye condition early, or simply ensuring their ongoing eye health,” he said. “Dr. Luke is great,” said Adele F. “He is professional and thorough and explains everything patiently.”

Runner-Up: Dr. Joanne Gronquist

Orthodontist

White & Grube Orthodontics

whiteandgrube.com

Like most medical fields, orthodontics is an evolving science with regular advancements in techniques and technology. White & Grube has kept up with the times, and then some, delivering ideal treatment outcomes with honesty, integrity, professionalism, and precision since 2009. “Being recognized by our community for all these years is a nice confirmation that our reputation is appreciated by our patients,” said Dr. Brett Grube. “We are humbled by the love we receive from our town, and we’re excited to celebrate with the other honorees at Best Fest!”

Runner-Up: Ferris Orthodontic Group

Physical Therapy

Hayashida Physical Therapy

hayashidapt.com

Dr. Maury Hayashida has a rosy outlook, the best possible attitude of any therapist. “I am excited for this upcoming year,” he said. “It will only be getting better!” Hayashida’s practice has consistently set the standard for clinical excellence and real-world experience since 2002. “Our core values are action-oriented,” he explained: “service, be the best, and do what’s right, which guide all of our operations.” One particular staffer got a shout-out from Carol N. “Kristina is an outstanding physical therapist,” she said. “Her kindness, attentive listening, expert guidance, and deep knowledge make her truly exceptional.”

Runner-Up: Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center

Place to Work

University of California, Santa Barbara

ucsb.edu

Dennis Assanis recently took over the chancellorship of UCSB from longtime leader Henry Yang. Along with a pretty decent view, he inherits a world-class powerhouse of higher education that’s been voted yet again Santa Barbara County’s best place to work. “UC Santa Barbara is a community of dedicated people who strive to make a difference through education, research, and service,” Assanis said. “We are proud to contribute to and enrich the greater Santa Barbara community and California through our discoveries, creative endeavors, business startups, arts programming, and educational outreach. It is a tribute to our staff and faculty that the campus has been recognized as the best place to work for nine years running.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Zoo

Retirement Residence

Valle Verde

Valle Verde. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

(805) 883-4000

Deciding where to live throughout your golden years is never an easy task, but there is no better choice than Valle Verde, so say our readers. “At Valle Verde, our team members turn a workplace into a community and transform daily tasks into meaningful moments for our residents,” said Executive Director Melissa Honig. “We are honored to be recognized as the Best Retirement Residence in the Independent’s 2025 Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll and be a community where residents choose to live and team members choose to work — because at Valle Verde, every day offers the chance to create purpose, connection, and joy.”

Runner-Up: Maravilla

Senior Care Services

Friendship Center Adult Day Services

friendshipcentersb.org

“We had a Vietnam veteran with severe PTSD and dementia attending our program,” recalled Director Kathryn Westland. “He would experience sudden moments of panic accompanied by hallucinations. Without a word, another member, a much older woman who was nonverbal and from a background as different from his as possible, would appear and simply sit by his side. Her presence calmed him instantly. They became inseparable, sharing meals and activities in silence, yet bringing one another profound peace in a way that is almost impossible to describe. We see connections like this every day.”

Runner-Up: Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency

Travel Agency

AAA – Automobile Club of

Southern California

ace.aaa.com

If ever there was a more personal approach from a national corporation — AAA serves more than 65 million Americans — Santa Barbarans have yet to find it. “After consecutive years of recognition, it still feels like we are first-time winners due to the diversity, growth, and continual changes in our industry,” said Chris Olvera, branch manager of Santa Barbara and Lompoc. “Seamless, consistent, reliable service quality, and understated elegance” is what they go for, and what they deliver. “We are here for you,” said Olvera, “and encourage you to give us a try if you haven’t done so already.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Travel Bureau