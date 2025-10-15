

October 16, 2025

Barber Shop

Richie’s Barber Shop

richiesbarbershopsb.com

Tucked along Coast Village Road in Montecito, Richie’s Barber Shop blends old-school barbering with polished refinement. From straight-razor shaves and hot-towel treatments to classic men’s haircuts, the expert barbers bring precision, style, and a friendly vibe to every chair. Clean, welcoming, and deeply rooted in community, Richie’s is as much a neighborhood staple as it is a grooming destination. As nominator Tracy R. puts it: “Amazing haircuts! Awesome staff!”

Runner-Up: Arturo’s Barbershop and Hair Salon

Brow and Waxing Services

Place to Get a Facial

Gift Shop

Skin Deep

3405 State Street

“At Skin Deep, we truly love our customers,” shared owner Lauren von Staden and her family. “There is nothing more gratifying than seeing the glowing face of a client after an oxygen facial or helping someone find that perfect gift, with complimentary gift wrapping. Our staff are trained to provide expert advice on skincare, hair care, makeup, and more — three of our Wellness & Beauty Advisors are also trained makeup artists. ” For von Staden, the mission goes beyond beauty treatments. “Whether you want to optimize your skincare routine or find just the right look for a special occasion or simply visit us to catch up, we’re here to help you. We are so grateful that both our customers and our staff feel like an extended version of our family.”

Runner-Up (Brow and Waxing Services): Michelle K Montecito Brow Studio

Runner-Up (Place to Get a Facial): Float Luxury Spa

Runner-Up (Gift Shop): Santa Barbara Company

Clothing Boutique

Sirena

Sirena. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

1311 State Street

The white T-shirt is the foundation of every great wardrobe — simple, versatile, and endlessly reliable. At Sirena on State Street, you’ll find not only the perfect tee but also a curated collection of essentials: perfectly cut jeans, crisp button-downs, and timeless sweaters. Each piece is designed to move effortlessly from everyday wear to special occasions. Beyond clothing, Sirena also offers a thoughtful selection of homewares, bringing the same sense of ease and polish to the corners of your home.

Runner-Up: Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar

Consignment Store

The Closet Trading Company

theclosettradingco.com/pages/santa_barbara-1

“The Closet Trading Co. is a space where women support each other financially, stylistically, and sustainably,” said Founder and CEO Johanna Zlenko. “It’s so rewarding to see someone walk out feeling confident in something pre-loved, or to help a consignor turn pieces she no longer wears into real income. ” With a rotating inventory that reflects both vintage gems and current trends, it’s a place to hunt for statement pieces and quality basics alike. “For the last 22 years, it’s been about community, empowerment, circular fashion, and growing as a team, and that is so gratifying on every level.”

Runner-Up: Renaissance Fine Consignment

Day Spa

Float Luxury Spa

floatluxuryspa.com

“Most people don’t realize just how much heart and energy our therapists pour into every service,” said Natalie Rowe, Float Luxury Spa CEO. “It goes far beyond technique — our team is fully present with each guest, tuning in to what they need in that moment. That level of care and intention is what transforms a treatment from something relaxing into something truly restorative, and we believe it’s a big reason we were honored as Best Day Spa. ” Float Luxury Spa understands that a visit may be the highlight of a guest’s day, or even their week, month, or year. “At the end of the day, our goal isn’t just to help people feel better; it’s to help them leave lighter, calmer, and more connected to themselves.”

Runner-Up: Skin Deep

Dry Cleaner

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors

ablitts.com

“Many people don’t realize that Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors offers a FREE pickup and delivery service five days a week!” shared owner Sasha Ablitt. “Each morning and afternoon, we run four routes that stretch from Goleta to Carpinteria and even some of the Santa Ynez Valley — serving up to 40 customers per route per day.” She said that strategically positioning the stops helps ease traffic and parking congestion, shorten wait times at the store, and simultaneously reduce Santa Barbara’s carbon footprint. “It’s a win-win: more convenience for our customers and a cleaner, less congested community for everyone.”

Runner-Up: Eco Friendly Cleaners

Eyewear Selection

Sunglasses Selection

Occhiali Fine Eyewear

occhialieyewear.com

Irwin Eve of Occhiali Eyewear in Montecito reflected on the origins of the shop and the mentors who shaped their approach: “In the mid-1980s, Salli and Irwin Eve stumbled upon an eyewear boutique on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, called Optique International. There, they were mentored by pioneering optometrist Dr. Marlene Richardson and her husband, John Brummitt. This East Coast shop hired a wonderful staff, offered exceptional personal service, and traveled to Europe to find top innovative eyewear designers. Thirty-eight years later, in Santa Barbara, we wish to acknowledge Marlene and John for their generosity in spirit, guiding us to run a business with high integrity, the highest quality of product, and thoughtful care toward our clients.”

Runner-Up (Eyewear Selection): Goleta Valley Optical

Runner-Up (Sunglass Selection): Sunglass Hut

Hair Salon

Mishay Salon & Spa

mishaysalon.com

Mishay Salon & Spa owner Andrea Ridgell shared, “I do what I do because I am able to transform people’s look using my creativity. Mishay Salon was built because I wanted to create an environment where creative people could all work together to display their talents and inspire one another.” For Ridgell, it’s all about ensuring her clients are satisfied. “There’s nothing more gratifying than seeing someone transform into a new look with their hairstyle, then seeing their smile and confidence after you finish and they walk out your door.”

Runner-Up: Salon Patine

Jewelry Store

Bryant & Sons

bryantandsons.com

Bryant & Sons has been a cornerstone of Santa Barbara’s jewelry scene for generations, combining timeless craftsmanship with modern style. “As a third-generation Santa Barbara business, Bryant & Sons Jewelers is honored to be chosen by the Independent readers as the Best Place to Buy Jewelry,” said owner Mike Bryant. “Helping families mark their special occasions is gratifying work. To be able to do it for three generations of Santa Barbara’s brides, grooms, mothers, fathers, and children is truly remarkable. Thank you, Santa Barbara, for sharing your memories with us for 60 years.”

Runner-Up: Te Amo Jewelers

Medical Spa

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

evolutionsmedicalspa.com

It’s the loyal clients that really make all the difference for the team at Evolutions Medical & Day Spa. As Spa Director Carrie Vuich shared, “It’s a pleasure to go to work every day!” At Evolutions, their primary goal is to make you look and feel your best. “Along with all the standard medical aesthetic and day spa services we do, we also offer supplements, hormone optimization, IV therapies, and vitamin shots to improve your quality of life beyond how you look.”

Runner-Up: Jessica Barker Medical Aesthetics

Nail Salon

Champagne Nail Bar

(805) 837-8999

An upscale nail salon on State Street known for its chic decor, relaxed ambiance, and meticulous attention to detail, Champagne Nail Bar offers a wide range of services, from classic manicures and pedicures to gel and acrylic enhancements, as well as creative nail art. Oh, and there’s complimentary champagne; it doesn’t get any better than that. “I’ve been going here for four years and I’ve never been disappointed by the service,” said nominator Kristen M. “All of the nail techs are wonderful. I always plan to be there a little while because they don’t rush service. Love this place so much!”

Runner-Up: Modern Nails

Resort Spa

The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara

spaojai.com

“I am inspired every day by the opportunity to create meaningful, restorative experiences for our guests,” shared Alexis Haley, director of The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara. “I do what I do because wellness is deeply personal, and being part of someone’s healing, relaxation, or renewal journey is incredibly rewarding. I am so fortunate to do that alongside an incredibly dedicated team, as they continuously inspire me — a group of passionate, highly skilled professionals who bring heart, soul, and intention to every guest interaction. Their commitment is what transforms a service into an unforgettable experience.”

Runner-Up: Sense, a Rosewood Spa at the Rosewood Miramar Beach

Shoes

Deckers Brands Showcase

locations.ugg.com/CA-Goleta-10999

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1973 by entrepreneurs Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker, Deckers Brands Showcase began with a simple flip-flop and a very to-the-point slogan, “For the space below your feet.” More than 50 years later, the company has brought some of the biggest names in footwear under one roof — UGG, Hoka, and Teva, along with a rotating selection of other Deckers labels. Instead of hopping from store to store, shoppers can find everything from cushy running shoes to classic sheepskin boots to water-ready sandals in one place.

Runner-Up: Diani Boutique

Tattoo Shop

805 Ink

805ink.com

Since opening in 2008, 805 Ink has built a reputation in Santa Barbara for high-quality, custom tattoos and a commitment to artistic precision. Their team of experienced artists works with clients to create designs that are personal, unique, and executed with skill. From small, intricate pieces to full-scale custom work, 805 Ink blends creativity with technical expertise, making it a trusted destination for anyone looking to mark a meaningful moment with permanent art. “Eric did me, my first tattoo, on my 81st birthday,” shared nominator Karl S. “Love it.”

Runner-Up: Mary Tattoo

Thrift Store

Alpha Thrift Stores

alphasb.org/thrift-stores

There’s no better feeling than a thrift store score. Especially when you know your purchase supports a meaningful cause. “It’s nice to know the work we put in to make our stores a great place for our customers to shop has been recognized,” shared Joshua Weitzman, executive director of Alpha Resource Center. “Alpha Thrift Stores are operated by Alpha Resource Center as a means of funding the programs we run for individuals with developmental disabilities. While we are doing our best to get this message out, many in the community don’t realize they are supporting the mission of Alpha Resource Center when they shop at and donate to our stores.”

Runner-Up: Destined for Grace

Vintage Store

Antique Store

The Blue Door

thebluedoorsb.com

“We do what we do because we believe every item has a story, a history, and a soul,” said The Blue Door owners Carolyn Petersen and Brian Garwood. For them, the business is “more than just a business”; it’s a “passion project,” and the most rewarding part is watching customers discover that same passion for vintage. “The best feeling is when a customer comes back and shares how much they love their new vintage piece or the compliments they’ve received. That personal connection and the sense of community we’ve built are the greatest rewards of all.”

Runner-Up (Vintage Store, Antique Store): Antique Alley