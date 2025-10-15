

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Bed & Breakfast/Inn

Simpson House Inn

Simpson House Inn. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

simpsonhouseinn.com

“My favorite part of running Simpson House Inn is seeing the connections that form here, often in quiet moments no one else sees,” shared Haley Boots, general manager. “Simpson House Inn is an ever-growing family. Our staff, brides and grooms, longtime return guests, tea party goers, and even first-timers all become part of something fun, loving, and unbreakable. Thank you for choosing us as Best Of — we are truly honored!”

Runner-Up: The Upham Hotel

Caterer

Events by Rincon

Events by Rincon. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

eventsbyrincon.com

Last year marked Events by Rincon’s 40th anniversary under the stewardship of Marc and Carol Borowitz. Earlier this year, the business entered a new chapter when Alyssa Searcy and Jonathon Sotelo assumed ownership. Sotelo, who has been part of the Rincon team for more than two decades, said he is stepping into this new role with deep experience and enthusiasm. “We are grateful to carry on the tradition that Marc and Carol built and are honored to continue serving as an important pillar of this community through our foodservice and hospitality,” shared Searcy and Sotelo.

Runner-Up: Pure Joy Catering

Event DJ

DJ Darla Bea

djdarlabea.com

“For my 10th win in a row, I want to thank Santa Barbara by quoting song lyrics,” shared DJ Darla Bea. “Thank you for voting me Best Event DJ — to my friends, fans, and clients, ‘you’re simply the best.’ The news of my decade at the top made me ‘wanna dance with somebody.’ Being a full-time deejay requires me to create a ‘sandstorm’ on the dance floor, make the crowds say ‘Yeah!’ and see them ‘turn down for what’ This year, my deejay gigs have ranged from blasting Lady Gaga on a Solstice Float to rocking Kenny Loggins pickleball to making Kirsten Dunst sing-along to ‘Pink Pony Club.’ With 18 years hosting a radio show, emceeing events, and deejaying weddings, I’ve found that the ‘groove is in the heart’ of my hometown.”

Runner-Up: DJ Zeke

Event Rentals

The Tent Merchant

thetentmerchant.com

For more than two decades, The Tent Merchant has been a go-to for Santa Barbara’s biggest celebrations. “Over the past 21 years in business, The Tent Merchant has had the privilege of sharing in our clients’ most cherished moments — from weddings and baby showers to Thanksgiving celebrations and graduations,” shared owners John and Sherine Leenhouwers. “ It’s an honor to be a part of these milestones and build lasting relationships along the way.”

Runner-Up: Town & Country Event Rentals

Florist

Riley’s Flowers

rileysflowers.myshopify.com

Sometimes all it takes is a small floral arrangement to transform a space and lift your mood. Just ask Tara Schuster, author of Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies: And Other Rituals to Fix Your Life, from Someone Who’s Been There, who praises daily rituals like buying flowers for their surprising benefits. And what better place to get your blooms than Riley’s Flowers, which was started by Maureen Riley in 1976. Today, you can visit their Chapala Street shop, where an expert florist will help you craft a bouquet on the spot. While they also specialize in weddings, funerals, and other events, there’s something uniquely satisfying about a simple bouquet you created yourself.

Runner-Up: The Twisted Twig

Hotel

San Ysidro Ranch

sanysidroranch.com

It’s not uncommon to run into a celebrity at San Ysidro Ranch. With 550 acres of gardens, walking trails, and 38 private cottages, the property offers a level of seclusion that’s rare these days — and it has always been that way. For their honeymoon in 1953, John and Jackie Kennedy chose San Ysidro Ranch. Today, that very 2,700-square-foot cottage, The Kennedy, is available for stays, as is The Churchill, which once housed the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Whether you’re walking the trails or relaxing in a private cottage, it’s easy to see why this historic retreat continues to attract the famous and the discerning alike.

Runner-Up: El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel

Limo Service

Jump on the School Bus

Jump on the School Bus. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

jumpontheschoolbus.com

“Never in a million years would we have thought this would happen,” mused Sierra Falso, who owns Jump on the School Bus alongside her husband, Darin Fiechter. Their buses aren’t just for weddings; Falso shared that recently, one of the buses brought students from Maple Continuation School in Lompoc out to their farm for a new hands-on learning program they are beta testing. “As someone who also attended continuation school, it was rewarding to share my path from rebellion to entrepreneur and come full circle. My husband and business partner, Darin, shared his own entrepreneurial journey leading to the success of Jump on the School Bus. It was a special moment where our bus biz wasn’t just transportation but a bridge to opportunity for the youth and community.”

Runner-Up: Luxe Transportation

Photographer

De Colores Photography

decoloresphoto.com

“A common misconception is that photography is just about taking pictures,” reflected photographer Mayra Martinez. “Photography is really about trust, timing, and understanding emotions. You have to be a people person, able to connect with and read so many different personalities, and remain open and mindful in every situation.” Photography is more than just pressing the shutter, she says. “I am calming nerves, guiding families, and helping people feel comfortable enough to be themselves. Every image becomes part of something bigger — a story, a memory, a piece of a family’s legacy that will be cherished for years to come.”

Runner-Up: Images by Valerie

Restaurant with a View

The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

[See Drinking: Bloody Mary]

Runner-Up: El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel

Stationery Store

Folio Press & Paperie

foliopressandpaperie.com

Folio is a one-stop shop for custom printing, letter-pressed cards, journals, European stationery, gifts, jewelry, and seasonal finds — all thoughtfully curated for everyone, from kids to grandparents, with complimentary gift wrapping. For co-owner Marlene Bucy, who runs the shop alongside her husband, Frank, the true heart of Folio extends far beyond the products. “My favorite part of Folio is hidden in plain sight: the people! We’re lucky to have an inspiring, hardworking, creative team, and our customers are friendly, warm, and positive,” she shared.

Runner-Up: Paper Source

Wedding Cake Shop

Lilac Pâtisserie

[See Eating: Gluten-Free Options]

Runner-Up: The Little Things Bakery

Wedding Planner

Coastal Rose Events

coastalroseevents.com

“One of my favorite parts of running this business that most people don’t see is the behind-the-scenes collaboration with the incredible vendors here in Santa Barbara,” said owner and lead planner Emily Greig. On the wedding day, she said, clients glimpse the finished product, but not always the strong bonds and close teamwork that make it possible. “Over time, these vendors have become like co-workers — people I get to brainstorm, problem-solve, and celebrate with. They’re not only talented and passionate about what they do, but they also infuse each wedding with their unique artistry, which makes every event truly shine.”

Runner-Up: Tyler Speier Events

Wedding Venue

Santa Barbara County Courthouse

santabarbaraca.com/businesses/santa-barbara-county-courthouse

Stepping into the Sunken Gardens at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse feels like entering another world. With its Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, sunlit lawns, and iconic clock tower, it’s a dream setting for couples — and among the most affordable wedding venues in Santa Barbara. The grounds feature five picturesque spaces — the Sunken Garden, Palm Terrace, Fiesta Stage, Birds of Paradise, and Rotunda Lawn — all reserved together as one venue, accommodating up to 250 guests. For intimate ceremonies of 15 or fewer, there are also charming, free lawn areas along Anacapa and Figueroa streets, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Indoors, the historic Mural Room provides a richly detailed backdrop, accommodating up to 100 guests.

Runner-Up: Sunstone Winery