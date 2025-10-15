

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Bicycle Shop

Velo Pro Cyclery

Velo Pro Cyclery. | Credit Ingrid Bostrom

velopro.com

When the Velo Pro crew heard they’d won, “We were so excited,” they said. “Excited to know that our cycling community feels loved and supported by our staff, and taken care of for all their service needs.” And when they say “all” service needs, they mean it. The Hitchcock Way shop — which grew out of a UCSB dorm room 40 years ago — takes care of road, mountain, commuter, electric, and kids’ bikes, offering fittings, repairs, wheel building, and a killer demo program. “We strive to do our very best in all that we do, and we are grateful for our town supporting us and allowing us to continue to keep S.B. rolling!” they said.

Runner-Up: Trek Bicycle Santa Barbara

Campground

El Capitán State Beach

parks.ca.gov

Ocean views and easy access. Close to the city and good for families. Cute and clean. These are just some of the nice things our readers said about El Capitán State Beach, a jewel of a campground along the scenic Gaviota Coast. The park features 132 standard campsites, five group sites, and hike-and-bike options. Its coastline alternates between sandy stretches and rocky tidepools, and inland the stands of oaks and sycamores shelter squirrels and songbirds. Be sure to check out the Bill Wallace Loop, which connects the bluffs to the beach.

Runner-Up: Carpinteria State Beach

Dance Studio

Santa Barbara Dance Arts

sbdancearts.com

“Here at Dance Arts, we LOVE TO DANCE,” said Jerelyn Alcantar. “But we do more than just teach kids great dancing. We create a second home and a trustworthy and empowering community for our dancers.” From their boppin’ babies to their senior year dancers, “We encourage and nurture their growth through strong character-building, discipline, kindness, and inclusivity,” Alcantar continued. “To see our dancers confidently, safely, and beautifully express themselves is a privilege for our whole faculty and staff.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Festival Ballet

Fitness Program

RiseUp Fitness

riseupfitness.com

Being part of RiseUp Fitness is incredibly special, said Addie Clarke. “We get to guide people on one of the most important — and sometimes most intimidating — journeys of their lives: improving their health and quality of life.” Walking into a new place, especially a gym, can be scary, Clarke continued. “That’s why it’s so rewarding, as a locally owned studio, to welcome people into our community and watch them become stronger, healthier, happier, and more confident.” Julia A. is among those clients. “I’m in the best shape of my adult life since finding RiseUp two years ago,” she said.

Runner-Up: F45 Training

Golf Course

Sandpiper Golf Club

sandpipergolf.com

This 18-hole, par-72 course spread across emerald seaside bluffs is a longtime player favorite, from weekend duffers to PGA-ranked pros. “Beautiful and challenging course, good rates for locals, very good membership package, great staff,” said David C. Relatively unchanged since it opened in 1971, Sandpiper could soon receive a massive makeover. A proposed new layout would reduce the course from 174 acres to 71, which would decrease the amount of concrete cart paths and irrigation. A drought-tolerant species of turf would also be planted, native plants added around the course, and Devereux Creek restored.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Golf Club

Health Club

Santa Barbara Family YMCA

ciymca.org

“The Y offers all kinds of health-promoting activities in an environment that is encouraging and accepting and comfortable,” said longtime member Wallis L. in sentiments that were echoed by Executive Director Craig Prentice. “We’re proud to be a place where people of all ages can feel empowered, supported, and welcomed,” he said. The Hitchcock Way facility features a full fitness center, gymnasium, outdoor field, multiple pools, racquetball and handball courts, and spaces for doing art, taking classes, and good old-fashioned gathering. They also offer childcare programs and summer camps. “This award reflects the dedication of our amazing staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to serve our community and members,” said Prentice.

Runner-Up: Swell Athletic Clubs

Hiking Trail

Inspiration Point

Just because it’s wildly popular doesn’t mean it’s played out. This moderate hike — about 3.5 miles if you ascended via Tunnel Trail, or approximately seven to eight miles if you start from the Jesusita Trail — never fails to inspire awe with its grand views of the ocean, the mountains, and the red-tiled roofs of Santa Barbara. To reach the final ridge, you pass through oak woodland and shady canyons, made all the more serene at sunrise or sunset, especially along the portion that meanders along the upper reaches of Mission Creek. Dogs are allowed, and it’s a good idea to check for maintenance closures before you head out.

Runner-Up: Hot Springs Canyon Trail

Martial Arts Studio

Paragon Academy

paragonbjj.com

In 2008, John Sandoval was drinking an 18-pack of beer and smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. In need of change, he tried his first jiu-jitsu class and fell in love. Since then, Sandoval has quit drinking and smoking, lost 100 pounds, and now runs Paragon Academy’s Goleta studio. Why do he and the other trainers do what they do? “We love to help anyone and everyone achieve a better version of themselves,” he explained. “It is awesome seeing our students build confidence through martial arts, become the healthiest they’ve ever been, and develop life skills.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Dojo

Outdoor Gear Store

Place to Get Athletic Gear

REI

rei.com/stores/santa-barbara

“My impression of REI is that it isn’t just a store,” said reader Janice P. “It’s an ode to the natural world and those who seek to love and protect it. They encourage us all to ‘get out there’ in a safe, comfortable, and respectful way. Their classes and staff reflect that overriding mission.” Class participants learn the art of backpacking, map and compass navigation, and how to care for their gear. And of course they carry every item under the sun for camping, climbing, hiking, paddling, and snow sporting. “They’ve got everything,” Robin N. said. Plus, “You can always order online if you can’t find it in the store,” added Ruben G.

Runner-Up (Outdoor Gear Store): Mountain Air Sports

Runner-Up (Place to Get Athletic Gear): Big 5 Sporting Goods

Pilates Studio

Bodyrok Pilates

Bodyrok Pilates. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

bodyrok.com/studio/santabarbara

Open for just two years, the Santa Barbara studio of Bodyrok Pilates has already amassed a small army of sweaty, grateful clients. “Hands-down the most positive and friendly studio with super fun and challenging workouts!” said Natasha H. “Bodyrok S.B. is truly a special space with such an uplifting community.” Franchise owner Kiara Wilson, who runs things alongside her husband, Kyle, said, “We love helping people reach their fitness goals, while continuing to challenge and improve themselves in a safe, supportive, and fun environment. What’s most gratifying is seeing the strong community that has formed among our staff, clients, and local partners.”

Runner-Up: Club Pilates

Place to Play Pickleball

Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center

sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov

With pickleball still riding a wave of mass-appeal popularity, this public center on Park Place remains the go-to place for Santa Barbara p-ballers. The facility boasts 16 dedicated courts (plus eight tennis courts), hitting walls, and free parking. It hosts group lessons, youth and adult clinics, tournaments, and drop-in open play. Daily and annual membership options are available, with adults paying a modest fee and players under 17 often playing for free. “The courts are fantastic and the rotation system is easy and welcoming,” said Sean M. “Shaded seating is a definite plus!”

Runner-Up: Kellogg Tennis Courts

Surf Shop

Channel Islands Surfboards

cisurfboards.com

“It means so much to us at Channel Islands,” said Evan Gambetta of winning the title. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our community.” That support stretches all the way back to 1969, when the store was founded by local surfing demigods Al and Terry Merrick. Today, Channel Islands engages the larger Santa Barbara surf community through demos and events, with regulars appreciating their selection, sales, and heritage. “We strive to make the best surf equipment to help people of all ages and skill levels have fun in the surf,” said Gambetta. “To be named ‘Best Of’ shows our hard work and dedication is paying off.”

Runner-Up: Surf N’ Wear Beach House

Swimwear Store

Bikini Factory

Bikini Factory. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

bikinifactorysb.com

“This recognition means so much because Bikini Factory has been part of the Summerland and Santa Barbara community for decades, and I feel so lucky to carry that tradition forward,” said new owner Susie Marin. “What’s most rewarding for me is creating a space where women of all ages and sizes can feel comfortable, confident, and celebrated. To have our community recognize that makes my heart so full.” The Ortega Hill boutique carries a huge selection of bikinis, one-pieces, tankinis, and mix-and-match options, and offers custom fittings that flatter any body type, making the shopping experience feel personal and empowering, customers say.

Runner-Up: Surf N’ Wear Beach House

Tennis Club

Santa Barbara Tennis Club

santabarbaratennisclub.com

It’s no wonder the best players in town are drawn to the best tennis club in town. It’s equally unsurprising there is a waiting list to become a member. The 12 hard courts host strong adult and junior programs, USTA matches, interclub play, and clinics. Off the courts, the list of amenities is long: a café, sauna, heated pool, 10-person Jacuzzi, and full fitness center, including yoga and Pilates studios. And don’t forget the energetic social scene. “Great place to hang out,” said Avery C. “They always are improving and just recently got cold plunges for the men’s and women’s locker rooms.”

Runner-Up: Swell Athletic Clubs

Yoga Studio

CorePower Yoga

corepoweryoga.com

Being named the best “feels like a reflection of the love and energy our teachers pour into every class,” said owner Cara Ferrick. “Our instructors, management team, front desk, and student experience teams are the heart of this space, and their presence makes each student feel truly seen.” At its core, the recognition is “a celebration of our community and the shared trust that happens on the mat,” Ferrick continued. “From our hearts to yours, thank you for co-creating spaces filled with kindness, growth, and joy that expands beyond our yoga rooms. Together, we’ve created something truly special!”

Runner-Up: Yoga Soup