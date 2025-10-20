Four Injured, Teen Driver Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash Near Santa Barbara Bowl

A white Audi sedan collided with a tree near the Santa Barbara Bowl early Sunday morning, sending all four people to the hospital and landing the teenage driver in police custody.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m. on October 19. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the vehicle was heading eastbound on Anapamu Street when the driver failed to make the sharp 90-degree turn onto Milpas Street and struck a tree.

The 18-year-old driver and three passengers — one of whom is a minor — were all transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.

The driver, identified as Sebastian Escamilla Lopez, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and felony child endangerment. According to SBPD, “The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Drinking Driving Team assisted with the investigation.”

Police said the driver will be booked into county jail following medical treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.