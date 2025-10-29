Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to

Halloween Happenings,

Haunts, and Fun

Make Plans for the

Last Days of the Season

By Terry Ortega | October 30, 2025

Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch | Credit: Courtesy



Pumpkin Patches and Scarecrows



10/30-10/31: Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch Enjoy the country air and choose from a variety of pumpkins and produce, with hayrides on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5pm (no hayride on Halloween). 10am-7pm. Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch, 3277 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Free; hayrides: $5. Call (805) 669-7077. boccalipumpkins.com

10/30-10/31: Big Wave Dave’s Pumpkin Patch Enjoy kids’ activities and photo ops as you find the perfect pumpkin, from mini to giant, as well as home decor and carving tools. Thu., Mon.-Wed.: 11am-8pm; Fri.-Sun.: 10am-9pm. La Cumbre Plaza (Macy’s parking lot), 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282.

bigwavedaveschristmastrees.com

Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch | Credit: Courtesy

10/30-10/31: Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch Pick the perfect pumpkin and enjoy hayrides, farm animals, tractors, educational displays, and the corn maze (closes daily at 6:45pm). Thu.-Fri., Mon.-Wed.: noon-7pm; Sat.-Sun.: 10am-7pm. Lane Farms, 308 S. Walnut Ln. Free. Call (805) 964-3773. lanefarmssb.com

10/30-11/2: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch Immerse yourself in more than 50 pumpkin varieties, a kids’ corn maze, the 14-acre corn maze, farm-grown popcorn, and kettle corn. 10am-6pm. Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch, 1035 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang. Free. Call (805) 331-1948. facebook.com/SolvangFarmerPumkinPatch

10/30-10/31: Montecito Country Mart Honor System Pumpkin Patch Pick from organic heirloom pumpkins, then place your cash payment in the white drop box, via the QR code, or, for credit card payment, purchase at the Trading Post. 9am-6pm. Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. Free.

montecitocountrymart.com/events

10/30-10/31: Los Olivos Scarecrow Festival Walk around town to see all the scarecrows — humorous, most natural, the scariest, and more — and then vote for your favorite. Visit the website for locations. Free. losolivosca.com/scarecrowfest

10/30-10/31: Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Festival Scarecrows will be displayed around the six townships of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang with one community to win the Annual Harvest Cup. Visit the website for locations and to cast your vote. Free. syvscarecrows.com

Solvang Ghost Tour | Credit: Courtesy

Spooky Suggestion



10/30-11/1: Solvang Ghost Tour Participate in a hands-on ghost hunting tour with a paranormal investigator, hear tales of the historic Danish village of Solvang, and meet the spirits who may still linger. 8pm. $50; non-believer: $100. Solvang Center, 1637 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Call (415) 446-1580 or email info@thehauntghost

tours.com. thehauntghosttours.com/solvang





Trick-or-Treating



10/30: SBPAL: Trunk or Treat Join S.B. Parks and Recreation, SBPAL, and the S.B. Youth Council for this family-friendly Halloween event for trick-or-treating and to vote for your favorite decorated trunk during this safe alternative to traditional Halloween trick-or-treating. 5-7:30pm. Spencer Adams Parking Lot, 1235 Chapala St. Free. Call (805) 564-5418. tinyurl.com/SBPAL-Trunk-Treat

10/30: Montecito Family YMCA Trunk or Treat Join for an afternoon of safe, family-friendly Halloween fun such as face painting, music, games, and candy for all trick-or-treaters. Be a part of the trunk or treat by volunteering to decorate your car and hand out goodies! 3-6pm. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Free. Call (805) 969-3288. tinyurl.com/Montecito-Trunk-Treat

10/30: Annual BOOcara Halloween Celebration Delight in festive activities such as property-wide trick-or-treating, a movie, a witches’ coven, and a haunted house, with adults invited to indulge in a sophisticated “drink-or-treat” tasting experience, featuring curated seasonal cocktails. 5-7pm. Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B., 8301 Hollister Ave. Ages 5+: $35; adults: $65. Call (805) 968-0100 or email rcbacaraspa@ritzcarlton.com.

tinyurl.com/Boo-cara2025

SBPAL: Trunk or Treat | Credit: Courtesy

10/31: The 15th Annual Old Town Goleta Halloween Candy Crawl Families are invited to explore all the participating businesses in Goleta’s Old Town neighborhood to collect treats and scan QR codes for additional prizes followed by a pizza party at 6:30pm at Toyota of S.B. (5611 Hollister Ave., Goleta). 3-6:30pm. Old Town Goleta. Free. Call (805) 685-2277 or email phebe.m@shopeverytown.com.

tinyurl.com/Goleta-Halloween

10/31: Montecito Country Mart Halloween Spectacular Stop by for all-day trick-or treating, a costume contest and a prize for the best one, and a screening of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. at 6pm. 11am-7pm. Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. Free. Call (805) 969-9664.

tinyurl.com/Halloween-Spectacular

10/31: Trick or Treat at Wood Glen Senior Living Make Halloween special for the residents of Wood Glen Hall, who will be passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. 3:15-4:30pm. Wood Glen Senior Living, 3010 Foothill Rd. Free. Call (805) 687-7771. tinyurl.com/WoodGlenHalloween

10/31: Calle Real Shopping Center: Goleta the GHOUL-Land Little ghouls can join for trick-or-treating, face painting, bouncy houses, live music, S.B. Bubble fun, and more. 3-6pm. Calle Real Shopping Center, 5660 Calle Real, Goleta. Free. Call (805) 962-2121. tinyurl.com/GHOUL-Land

Grown-Up Fun



10/30: Loubud Wines Halloween Speakeasy Party Wear a costume and bring your friends to this Halloween speakeasy with bottle discounts, raffles, and more! 5-8pm. Loubud Wines, 20 El Paseo. Free. Call (805) 500-8533. loubudwines.com/events

10/30-11/2: Halloween Speakeasy at San Ysidro Ranch Arrive in your finest vintage or mysterious attire for candlelit corners, smoky jazz, and a menu of spine-tingling cocktails and decadent bites for purchase. 5-11:55pm. San Ysidro Ranch, 900 San Ysidro Lane. Free. Call (805) 565-1720. tinyurl.com/Halloween-Speakeasy

10/30-11/2: From Dusk Till Dawn Halloween Pop-Up Enjoy cocktails with a bite (for purchase), haunting decor, and spooky movies. 3pm. Dusk Bar, Drift S.B., 524 State St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (855) 721-2658. tinyurl.com/Dusk-PopUp

10/31: S.B. Halloween Zombie Crawl All zombies are invited to visit more than 10 bars and nightclubs with one all-access pass, drink discounts, and free cover. Check in: 7-10pm; crawl: 7pm-2am. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Advance: $25; door: $35. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/Zombie-Crawl-Oct31

Halloween Speakeasy at San Ysidro Ranch | Credit: Courtesy

10/31: Yoga Soup: All Hallow’s Eve: A Dance Between Worlds Enjoy a different kind of night as two deejays guide you through deep rhythms and the dance floor glows under black light. In the Lounge, pull a tarot card, sip crafted elixirs, and use UV paints and the photo booth. This is an alcohol- and tech-free event. 7-10pm. Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Wy. Advance: $35; door: $45. Ages 18+. Email support@yogasoup.com. tinyurl.com/AllHallowsEve-Oct31

10/31: Canary Hotel Rave to the Grave! Rave-inspired costumes are encouraged for deep house beats from DJ Thee-o, eerie visuals, and a rooftop crowd that knows how to go full rave-ghoul. 7-10pm. Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carillo St. Advance: $20; door: $30. Ages 21+. Call (805) 884-0300.

finchandforkrestaurant.com/events

Carr Winery Presents Halloween Night | Credit: Courtesy

10/31: The Anchor Rose Halloween Party Join for live unplugged music from Out of the Blue; fresh uni shooters, craft cocktails, wine, and more for purchase; and prizes for the top three costumes! 8pm-midnight. The Anchor Rose, 113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. Free. Call (805) 770-5069.

tinyurl.com/AnchorRose-Halloween

10/31: SOhO Heads All Happy Halloween Ball Guests can expect a night of music from No Simple Spoonful and Jax Plays Dead, costumes, drinks for purchase, and spooky fun! 8:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $15-$20. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com

10/31: Carr Winery Presents Halloween Night Join for the spookiest night of the year filled with witches, werewolves, wine, and the bluegrass sounds of the Van Allen Twins Band. Costumes required! 7-10pm. Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. Advance: $35; door: $45. Ages 21+. Call (805) 965-7985.

carrwinery.com/events

10/31: Frights & Fractals: A Halloween Festival in Santa Barbara Join for a festival-style music experience (lower-volume spaces that allow for conversations without shouting) with an immersive light show, three deejay sets with an indoor dance floor, fire and LED flow performers, a costume contest, and more. 9pm-2am. 216 E. Gutierrez St. $50. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/Frights-Fractals

Haunted Ball at Sunstone | Credit: Courtesy

11/1: Haunted Ball at Sunstone Angel or devil? Dress for this year’s theme (Angels & Demons) and dance the night away under the glow of the tasting room chandeliers. 7-10pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. $20-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 688-9463 or email info@sunstonewinery.com.

sunstonewinery.com/events

11/1: S.B. Halloween Bar Crawl Come in costume and visit more than 10 bars and nightclubs with one all-access pass that includes drink discount vouchers and free cover. Check in: 7-10pm; crawl: 7pm-2am. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Advance: $15; door: $30. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/HalloweenCrawl-Nov1

11/2: Wraiths & Wine Tasting: Guided Wine + Ghost Hunting Tour You will be shown how to use ghost hunting equipment and given an overview of the haunted landscape during a wine tasting before exploring specific points in the Presidio neighborhood that have paranormal phenomena. 5-7pm. Kunin Wines, 831 Santa Barbara St. $105. Email hello@paranormalsb.com.

tickettailor.com/events/soltisproductions

Día de los Muertos



Rooted in Indigenous and Latinx traditions, Día de los Muertos honors those who have passed with vibrant offerings, meaningful rituals, and joyful community gatherings.

Credit: Courtesy



10/30: San Ysidro Ranch Día de los Muertos Enjoy live Spanish guitar and vocals by Tony Ybarra, complimentary sugar skull face-painting, and a live art installation by a featured local artist as you sip signature cocktails featuring Del Maguey’s Día de los Muertos Mezcal. San Ysidro Ranch, 900 San Ysidro Ln., Montecito. $60. Call (805) 565-1720. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/SanYsidro-DDLM

11/1-11/2: S.B. Museum of Art’s 36th Annual Día de los Muertos El museo honrará la tradición mexicana de recordar a los difuntos con una exposición de altares creados por estudiantes, actividades artísticas gratuitas y mucho más. The museum will honor the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a display of altars created by students, free art activities, and more. Noon-4pm. S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Members, students, teachers: Free; GA: $6-$15. Call (805) 963-4364 or email info@sbma.net.

sbma.net/learn/kidsfamilies/ffd

Credit: @dgphotos_

11/1: Ortega Park S.B. Día de los Muertos Gather family and friends for activities, food, art, and music. Bring items to honor your loved ones or heroes for family altars. Join the procession from the park to S.B. Junior High School. 4pm. Ortega Park, 604 E. Ortega St. Free. tinyurl.com/OrtegaPark-DDLM

11/1: The 10th Annual S.B. Mural Bike Ride All level cyclists are invited to join this family-friendly ride to celebrate and honor S.B. murals, historical landmarks, local Chicano culture, community heritage, and Día de los Muertos. 10am. Ortega Park, 604 E. Ortega St. Free. tinyurl.com/Mural-BikeRide

11/2: Fifth Annual Mujeres Makers Market and SBTHP Día de los Muertos Market & Craft Day Celebra a los que ya no están con actividades para toda la familia, manualidades, espectáculos de baile, un DJ, lotería, un fotomatón, un concurso de catrinas y una ofrenda comunitaria donde puedes poner una foto o un recuerdo. Compra en puestos de mujeres de color, artesanos, coleccionistas vintage y más. Celebrate those who have passed with family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, dance performances, a deejay, Lotería, a photo booth, Catrina Contest, and community ofrenda (altar) where you can place a photo or memento. Shop from vendors featuring women of color, artisans, vintage curators, and more. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 965-0093. sbthp.org/diadelosmuertos