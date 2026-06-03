Art for Justice Fundraiser to Benefit 805 UndocuFund and SBResiste

Art For Justice takes place on Sunday, June 7 at Topa Topa | Photo: Courtesy

Art, music, and community activism will come together on Sunday, June 7, at Topa Topa Brewing Co. for Art for Justice, a fundraiser supporting 805 UndocuFund and SBResiste, two organizations that provide assistance and advocacy for immigrant families on California’s Central Coast.

Hosted by UC Santa Barbara’s Chicano Studies Institute, Social Studies Program, Department of Communication, and Associated Student Body, the afternoon gathering will feature a silent auction showcasing work by local artists, including DJ Javier, Daniel Linz, and Wallace Piatt, as well as additional artists from the region. There will also be live performances by La Voz Norteña de Oxnard, Brasscals, and others.

All funds raised at the event will be directed to 805 UndocuFund and SBResiste. For 805 UndocuFund, those contributions help provide emergency financial support to families facing the impacts of detention and deportation and sustain community-led response efforts throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

“Community support is crucial at this time because our community continues to disappear,” said Claudia Gonzalez, 805 UndocuFund Communications and Media organizer, who said that since January 1, the organization has documented 580 detentions in just five months, amounting to six times last year’s total for the same period. “It’s happening away from the public eye, so people think it’s not happening anymore, but it is.”

Since its founding in 2018, 805 UndocuFund has distributed more than $9 million in direct aid to immigrant families impacted by disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and immigration enforcement.

“More than anything, we want people to see what’s possible when a community comes together,” said Gonzalez. “We hope people leave feeling a stronger sense of connection and a reminder that meaningful change happens when we show up for each other.”

Art for Justice will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Topa Topa Brewing Co. (120 Santa Barbara St.). A suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students will be accepted online and at the door. Children may attend free of charge.

Purchase tickets here:

zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/art-for-justice-fundraiser-for-immigrant-relief

Browse and bid on auction items here:

zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/art-for-justice-online-auction

If you cannot attend the fundraiser, you can donate to the 805 UndocuFund’s Emergency Assistance fund by texting 805eafund to 50155.