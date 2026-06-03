‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Joins Others in Chamber Award Ceremony

While the Santa Barbara Independent is usually in the business of shining light on others, last Thursday, the South Coast Chamber of Commerce turned the light on us when they presented the Indy with this year’s “Media Milestone” award at its “Stars of The South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala.

Held at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, Chamber President and CEO Kristen Miller told the packed ballroom that the event honored people and organizations whose work has enhanced the whole community through their excellence, impact, and achievement. “We have built this constellation,” Miller said. “We are people who solve problems.”

Indy staff celebrated the Independent’s “Media Milestone” award at the South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Stars of the South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Indy staff celebrated the Independent’s “Media Milestone” award at the South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Stars of the South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Indy staff celebrated the Independent’s “Media Milestone” award at the South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Stars of the South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Indy staff celebrated the Independent’s “Media Milestone” award at the South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Stars of the South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Indy staff celebrated the Independent’s “Media Milestone” award at the South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Stars of the South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



Indy staff celebrated the Independent’s “Media Milestone” award at the South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Stars of the South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Among the eight awardees was nonprofit Friendship Center, honored for offering compassionate adult day care services to those nearing the end of their lives; Hotel Santa Barbara, recognized for its hospitality; State Street Master Planner Tess Harris, applauded for her civic leadership; accounting firm Nicholson & Schwartz, named business of the year for its exceptional customer service and longtime dedication to the community; the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, honored for its contributions to restoring and protecting the region’s environment for 100 years; Sunstone Winery, recognized for innovative products and out-of-the-box thinking; and Google Quantum AI, named technology business of the year.

Presenting the Indy’s award was Jose Munoz, owner of Royal Restoration, who said the publication’s contributions extend well beyond headlines. From its popular culinary weeks to celebrating local heroes, the Independent helps connect residents to one another and strengthen the identity of our region, Munoz said.

“At a time when local journalism faces extraordinary challenges nationwide, the Santa Barbara Independent continues to inform, engage, and inspire our community with integrity and purpose,” he concluded.

Indy staff celebrated the Independent’s “Media Milestone” award at the South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s “Stars of the South Coast” Constellation Awards Gala. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Our publisher, Brandi Rivera, accepted the award as members of our staff looked on proudly from the audience. She thanked the Independent’s staff, who all play a role in the paper’s storytelling and success, as well as the advertisers who continuously support us in keeping our lights on.

“They say journalism is the first draft of history,” she said, “and if that’s true, it’s a privilege to write Santa Barbara’s first draft — every week in print and every single day online.”