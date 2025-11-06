Tiled roofs, thick stucco walls, large windows, arches, columns, and courtyards — the building specifications of Mediterranean architecture not only please the eye, but they also serve a function in their climate namesake.

Those half-tubular roof tiles (always in baked-clay red) capture cool air to insulate the home on hot days. Those thick walls also enhance insulation. In combination, lots of window glass, arches, columns, and courtyards — along with balconies and patios — blend indoor-outdoor living, a desirable setup in our mostly warm and dry climate. Indeed, in Santa Barbara, it’s all around, from our mission and courthouse to our businesses and homes.

Over the decades, we’ve built what seems like countless Mediterranean homes. Here are a few standout renovations.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Perched in steep terrain at the end of an unmaintained roadway, this remodel project presented challenges associated with crew access and below-grade waterproofing. The owner’s biggest investment was to replace a rotten and water-damaged foundation before stylizing interior spaces to better take in the world-class view. Harrison Design performed the architecture, with interiors by Ann James. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

CALIFORNIA FEEL: Staying within budget and the home’s original footprint, architecture by Harrison Design transformed compartmentalized interior spaces into an open layout connecting the kitchen to living and dining areas. The resulting floor plan succeeded in providing the owners with the desired California feel, without compromising the building’s structural integrity. Outside, a new staircase connects the home to the pool, and 360-degree views take in the mountains and the sea. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

TEAMWORK: After forming a symbiotic relationship with Giffin & Crane during a successful kitchen remodel, the owners of this four-bedroom, six-bathroom home decided to move forward with an upgrade of the detached guest cottage and, finally, a down-to-the-studs renovation of the main house. As integral players on a design-build team with principal builders and architect Tom Meaney, the clients could confidently adjust their ideas according to site constraints and budget. Ultimately, the new floor plan transformed the old disjointed layout into a flowing space with sophisticated architectural lines and an appreciation of necessary comforts for a growing family. Landscape architecture by Gregg Toland. Photo by Jim Bartsch.

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.