Our Advertising Director, Sarah Sinclair, stepped into a new medium this week when she appeared on the brand-new podcast The Santa Barbara Group, hosted by Realtors Joe Parker and Avi Becker. We asked Sarah to share a little about the experience.

What was being on the podcast like?

I’m used to all things print and digital, but a podcast — on camera, no less — was definitely new territory for me. Luckily, Joe and Avi are longtime clients and friends, so the conversation felt relaxed and natural. They didn’t give me any advance prep, just a heads-up that they wanted to talk about the Independent, and especially our Real Estate section — topics I can talk about anytime.

What is the podcast about?

Joe and Avi describe it as “Santa Barbara real estate and all things Santa Barbara.” They dive into proposed housing projects, market trends, favorite restaurants, and general community buzz. They plan to feature a guest each week, and I was super honored to be their very first.

What did you discuss?

We covered the Independent’s history, our community roots, and how we collaborate with local businesses. Along with the Real Estate section, we talked about our upcoming Local Heroes issue, Best of Santa Barbara®, Burrito Week, and we even veered into the subject of favorite local pizza. And yes — I managed to sneak in a mention of my dog, Scout.

How did the podcast start?

During the pandemic, Joe and Avi created the Facebook group Support Santa Barbara Biz to help spotlight local businesses. The group has since grown to more than 21,000 members, and the podcast is their latest way to reach and expand that audience.

Where can we watch and listen?The Santa Barbara Group Podcast is on Spotify and YouTube, and I appear in Episode 2. Tune in to hear us in full storytelling mode, spilling a little Santa Barbara tea. It was such a fun experience — I could definitely get used to this.