Two men were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after their Dodge pickup truck veered off Highway 101 and rolled approximately 150 feet down the embankment just south of Gaviota State Beach, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The crash, which occurred along the southbound side of the Gaviota Coast just before 12:15 p.m., required a 15-minute extrication effort using the jaws of life — “a hydraulic cutter and spreader that use thousands of pounds of force to cut through metal,” Safechuck said.

One of the vehicle’s occupants sustained moderate injuries, the other minor. Both were transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. A single dog was also found inside the vehicle and was uninjured.

One southbound lane was temporarily closed during rescue operations, but all lanes have since reopened. The cause of the rollover is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

When asked if wet weather played a role in the incident, officials could not confirm, but Safechuck offered a general warning: “Rain increases stopping distance and hydroplaning risk. Slow down, drive alert, and leave extra space between vehicles.”

As of this rainy Thursday afternoon, CHP and county fire officials reported no other weather-related crashes in the area. “That’s the first crash we’ve had in our area,” a CHP spokesperson said. “Knock on wood.”