Just in time for the holiday season, the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is relaunching its Food for Fees program — giving patrons the chance to clear outstanding library charges while contributing to local food access efforts.

Through January 16, 2026, library users can donate bags of nonperishable food items to waive one lost or damaged item fee, valued at up to $35, from their account. Each bag must contain at least three qualifying items, and multiple bags may be donated to cover additional fees.

The program, previously known as “Food for Fines,” was retired when SBPL eliminated daily overdue fines as part of its transition to a fine-free model. Now, charges only apply when an item is lost or damaged.

And let’s be honest — this might be the gentle nudge some folks need to come back. “We do see people stop using the library after losing a book,” said Caitlin Fitch, SBPL’s administrative assistant. Whether it’s under a car seat or somewhere in a preschooler’s toy bin, misplaced items can put a pause on a patron’s library life. After 60 days, the account gets restricted, and for some, that’s where the story ends. “This gives them a way to reconnect — and help others while they’re at it.”

“We wanted to bring back this program in a way that still helps our community,” Fitch said. “It’s a chance for patrons to re-engage with the library, especially if they’ve stayed away due to fees — and it also helps address local food insecurity.”

Donations benefit three local organizations:

Unity Shoppe, as part of its annual holiday food drive

People’s Pantry, a mutual aid project hosted at SBPL’s Central and Eastside branches

FARO Center, where the library’s outreach coordinator delivers donations as part of ongoing workforce development programming

Items must be unopened, undamaged, and marked with valid expiration dates. Accepted goods include shelf-stable items in unbreakable containers such as cans, sealed boxes, or plastic jars.

Fitch emphasized that the drive is open to all community members — not just those with existing fees. “We hope people who don’t have fees will still stop by and donate,” she said. “It’s a simple way to help neighbors during the holidays — and maybe reconnect with the library while they’re at it.”

For more information and a list of accepted items, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Library or stop by any branch, including the Library on the Go mobile unit.