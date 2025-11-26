Think Gone with the Wind, Citizen Kane, Star Wars, The Wizard of Oz … all cleverly catchy names that conjure smiles for the cinematic joy they’ve given us over the years.

Now, we can add the name “McHurley” to that list.

The nickname for Santa Barbara philanthropists Nora McNeely Hurley and Michael Hurley, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has just revealed that the highly anticipated Film Center will be called the McHurley Film Center in honor of the couple’s transformational leadership gift toward SBIFF’s new home, located at 916 State Street.

Renderings of The SBIFF Film Center | Credit: Courtesy

“We believe in the people and good works of SBIFF and recognize and applaud its impactful presence in our community,” said Nora McNeely Hurley. “SBIFF’s programming is inspirational, educational, and entertaining for all — through its festivals, at the Riviera Theatre, its education programs, and very soon at the spectacular new Film Center.”

The $25 million capital campaign has surpassed the halfway mark, with more than 70 lead donors already contributing to the project, which will feature five state-of-the-art auditoriums, a film-themed art gallery, and expanded year-round art-house and educational programming. Renovations include advanced sound and projection systems, accessibility upgrades, and modern amenities that create an immersive, inclusive, and world-class experience.

Renderings of The SBIFF Film Center | Credit: Courtesy

“This is a long in-gestation dream project for SBIFF — not only does it guarantee the festival having a permanent home, but it will be a shot in the arm for our city’s cultural life as well as for the revitalization of our downtown corridor,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. “We’re grateful for Nora and Michael Hurley and to everyone who so generously has gotten us to the midpoint mark of our capital campaign! This is a game changer for Santa Barbara.”

Located at the site of the former Fiesta 5 Theater, The McHurley Film Center is expected to complete construction in time for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which takes place February 4-14, 2026.