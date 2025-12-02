Concert announcements for the 2026 Santa Barbara Bowl season are starting to pop up already, even though the shows are months away. Tickets make a great gift for the holidays. So far, we’ve got a night with Train, with special guests Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson coming to town on August 22.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, who I loved at the Ohana Festival earlier this year (read the story here) is coming on July 19, with special guest Spacey Jane.

Then there’s local favorite Jack Johnson, playing two nights — October 3 and 4 — with special guest G. Love, who did some lovely harmonizing with Jack at the Arlington at last month’s special evening of music and surf movies (read the story here).

There are many more show announcements still to come in the next few months, but this is a pretty good, and nicely eclectic start to the season. See sbbowl.org for more information and tickets.