The almost magical, healing, compassionate spirit of the arts comes to The Granada Theatre once again on Sunday, December 14, when Grace Fisher’s Winter Music Showcase returns for its eighth year for an inspiring evening of music and community.

Grace Fisher, as many in town are aware (see her 2025 Local Hero story here) was a Santa Barbara High senior in 2014, as well as a talented musician scheduled to attend college at Berklee College of Music in Boston, when she contracted a virus that spread to her spine and left her paralyzed from the neck down with what became to be known as acute flaccid myelitis. When she returned to Santa Barbara in 2016, after an extensive period of time in rehabilitation, her mother got the ball rolling for the first musical showcase. That first show took place at Santa Barbara High. Then the next year it was on to the Granada, where it’s been ever since.

Grace Fisher | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Among these returning favorites, there will also be a special appearance by Grammy Award–winning artist Michael McDonald (the Doobie Brothers).

Michael McDonald | Photo: Danny Clinch

“The Winter Music Showcase continues to grow into something bigger than I could have ever imagined,” said Fisher, who said she counts it and the monies raised by it for her foundation, as among her proudest accomplishments.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s about bringing people together, celebrating the extraordinary talents of our community, and proving that art has the power to transcend barriers. Every ticket purchased and every dollar raised directly supports our mission to bring the joy and empowerment of art to people of all abilities. That’s what makes this Showcase so meaningful,” said Fisher.

The Grace Fisher Foundation was founded in 2016 and has worked to spread adaptive art, music, and dance to the disability community through innovative programs and its state-of-the-art Inclusive Arts Clubhouse located at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the Winter Music Showcase directly fund these programs, ensuring people of all abilities have access to transformative experiences in the arts.

The Grace Fisher Foundation Winter Music Showcase takes place on Sunday, December 14, at 6 p.m. at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). See bit.ly/48CW00Q. For more information about the work of the foundation, see gracefisherfoundation.org.