From the red sequined shoes glittering on artistic director Timothy Accurso’s feet to the bawdy burlesque banter sizzling through a rousing rendition of “Brick House,” the Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus whisked the Lobero Theatre audience through a sentimental-to-sultry rollercoaster during their winter concert on December 9.

This season’s theme, “No Place Like Home, Boots the House Down,” offered plenty of room to play. The chorus delivered a deliciously broad take on home — from classic holiday nostalgia to the hard-won sense of belonging that we find in our chosen families.

The chorus — neither all gay nor all men — showcased an impressive range of genres. Each number was framed by a member stepping up to the mic with a brief, funny-or-frank soliloquy, giving the audience a peek into the personalities and purpose behind the music.

Every detail charmed. The live band rocked, the choreography dazzled, and the vocals soared.

Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus, December 9, 2025, Lobero Theatre | Photo: Sarah Sinclair

Auditions aren’t required, the chorus welcomes newcomers of all backgrounds. “We have a lot of music in town, but not many spaces where people can come together and make music regardless of skill level,” Accurso noted. He also highlighted their “show choir–esque” repertoire — with pop, rock, and traditional numbers all sharing the same stage.

That genre-mixing spirit shaped the entire night. Tender classics like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Somewhere in My Memory” nestled alongside the cheeky near-striptease of “Brick House,” featuring choreographer Marisol Miller Wave. “Boogie Woogie Hanukkah,” complete with a menorah-and-dreidel magic trick, contrasted beautifully with a sultry “Come On-A My House,” more pinup glam than Rosemary Clooney.

One of the evening’s poignant moments came when tenor Nicholl Clark — who jokingly described herself as a “middle-aged heterosexual white woman” — introduced the song “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” She reminded the audience that home is where we’re seen not for what we are, but for who we are. “In these divided times,” she said, “the only way we are to survive with our humanity intact is by being ‘home’ for each other.”

Other highlights included lush harmonies on the ballad “Home,” and an intimate, radiant “For Good” from Wicked. Dance captain James Folsom and baritone Kai Roldan brought palpable spark to every moment, and the entire ensemble fully earned its standing ovations.

The finale — a clever mashup of “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Closing Time” — was everything a finale should be: big, joyful, and perfectly full-circle. It brought the show home.