Tim Accurso | Photo: Courtesy

Pianist Tim Accurso, who has worked with Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) since 2018, has resigned his post, the company announced recently. Accurso, who also directs the local Gay Men’s Chorus, has served as the Opera’s principal pianist, chorus master and administrator.

According to a statement from OSB board chair Nicholas Burlett, Accurso “raised concerns with the Board about internal communication and management practices. The Board conducted a thorough review and identified areas where improvement was needed. We have begun addressing them and will continue to implement changes in the New Year.

“Tim was not satisfied with this resolution and chose to resign. We respect his decision and sincerely wish him every success in his future endeavors. During his seven years with the company Tim made significant and lasting artistic contributions. His creativity and dedication will be greatly missed by colleagues and audiences alike.”

OSB’s first production of its current season was November’s Cavalleria Rusticana, and the next production will be Handel’s Caesar and Cleopatra, in February.