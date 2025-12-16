The motorcyclist who was critically injured in a dramatic collision on Highway 101 near Padaro Lane earlier this month has died, authorities confirmed.

A Santa Barbara man identified as Charles Dylan Martin, 27, succumbed to his injuries at Cottage Hospital following the December 5 crash, according to Raquel Zick, S.B. County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Martin had been lane-splitting on a Suzuki motorcycle just after 7:30 a.m. when he struck the back of a white Ford F-250 work truck in the northbound lanes near Carpinteria, California Highway Patrol said. The impact ejected Martin into the air and he landed in the bed of the very truck he had collided with.

He was transported to the hospital with what CHP described at the time as “major, possibly life-threatening injuries.”