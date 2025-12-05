A 27-year-old Santa Barbara County man was hospitalized with major injuries Friday morning after being ejected from his motorcycle and landing in the bed of a pickup truck during a crash on Highway 101 near Carpinteria.

The collision occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on December 5 in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, just south of North Padaro Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was lane-splitting on a Suzuki motorcycle when, “for reasons still under investigation,” he struck the back of a white Ford F-250 work truck.

The impact launched the rider into the air, CHP said, before he landed in the bed of the very truck he had collided with.

“Crash into the back of the truck, ejected, landed in back of truck,” said a CHP spokesperson. “Transported with critical injuries to the hospital.”

Santa Barbara County Fire responded alongside CHP. The motorcyclist was taken to Cottage Hospital with what officials described as major, possibly life-threatening injuries. His current condition has not been released, and his name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash shut down the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes for about 90 minutes while officers investigated. The weather at the time was clear and dry, with moderate traffic, CHP said.

As of Friday afternoon, CHP Officer C. Sanchez is leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the Santa Barbara CHP Office at (805) 770-4800.