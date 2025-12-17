A couple weeks ago, our Business Operations and Accounting Manager Erin Lynch went on vacation to enjoy the holidays early in Prague, Copenhagen, and Lisbon, visiting with friends and exploring holiday markets. Erin shares travel tips and tricks, her favorite movements from abroad, and her travel aspirations for the future.

What countries did you go to and visit? How long were you there for?

My friend Katherine and I visited Portugal, Denmark, and the Czech Republic in November. We did a day-layover in Lisbon, then a day-layover in Copenhagen, and spent a week in Prague.

Erin Lynch with friend Katherine Gross | Credit: Courtesy

What are some of the highlights from your trip? What were your favorite places that you visited?

We got a tour around Copenhagen from a Danish friend I made in Boston earlier this year. He said if I ever made it out to Denmark, he would give me a tour, and he did not disappoint! We ended the night with a house party with his friends, going out for late night kebabs, and hanging out in dark pubs until 3 a.m. The biggest highlight, however, was reuniting with my nanny in the Czech Republic, Katerina, and her family. She came to the states and raised me until 2009, When she got married and moved back to Beroun, I hadn’t seen her since. 16 years later and running into her arms in a Czech shopping mall made it feel like time hadn’t gone by at all. She is my second mother, and I was her first daughter. I spent the day with her and her 14-year-old daughter Julie, reminiscing on the past and talking about the future. We went back to her house and found all these old photographs of her time in the states and my brother and I as early back as 2003. It was hard to say goodbye, but I know that I will make my way back to her sooner than another 16 years.

Was there anything unexpected or really interesting you experienced or learned during your travels? Any good tips to share with people planning a trip to Prague?

During our tour of Copenhagen, we accidentally stumbled into a protest. Jonathan, our friend and tour guide, said most of the signs were for the climate crisis, affordable housing, and such.

Credit: Courtesy

In Prague, our hostel was right next to the Charles Bridge, and I remember hearing a commotion outside my window, like a parade. I open the window and look down to see people dressed in animal costumes, beating drums, and playing music. Unbeknownst to us, it was Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Day, commemorating the 1989 student protests that led to the Velvet Revolution, and also marks International Students’ Day.

Erin Lynch with friend Katherine Gross | Credit: Courtesy

Tips:

Stay in a hostel; you’re bound to make friends and have international connections for your future trips.

Utilize public transportation; it’s very streamlined

Mulled wine is your best friend in the winter — and so are rechargeable hand warmers

Prague is known for their meat and beer, but they also have some great veggie options!

Finally, enjoy a classical show in a cathedral or chapel. Preferably one with opera. I promise it will make you cry.

Where else would you like to travel to? What are your best practices and must-haves for traveling?

I’d love to explore more of central Europe and the Mediterranean. My favorite thing to do before travelling is listen to a podcast about the history of the country I’m visiting. I would recommend The Rest is History.

What did you miss most in Santa Barbara while you were abroad?

I missed the sunlight for sure — my mood is very weather-dependent, and I was so excited for the few days it was sunny.

Do you have any more travel plans this holiday season or are you planning to stay in California? What are your favorite things to do here during the holidays?

I have out-travelled myself this year. I spent my summer on the East Coast and winter in Europe. My wallet needs a break, and I will be spending time with my family upstate for the holidays. Though, I will be making more mulled wine!