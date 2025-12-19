A major winter storm is expected to hit Santa Barbara County during the peak of holiday travel, with the worst impacts forecast between Tuesday night and Thursday morning — Christmas Day — according to alerts from the County of Santa Barbara and the National Weather Service (NWS).

“This is a significant storm system,” the NWS warned in its latest update Friday. “Ample holiday travel impacts [are] expected Tue night through Thu. Plan for road & airport delays. Adjust holiday plans.”

The storm could bring 2–4 inches of rain along the coast and 4–8 inches in the mountains, with peak hourly rain rates reaching up to 1 inch per hour in a higher-end scenario. There is also a 5–10 percent chance of thunderstorms on December 24 and 25, and snow levels could fall to 5,000–6,000 feet by the end of the storm.

The County of Santa Barbara issued a public alert Friday at 1:35 p.m., stating: “The National Weather Service is forecasting a major storm for Santa Barbara County that is expected to occur Tuesday, December 23 through Thursday, December 25.” Lighter rain is possible starting Sunday and Monday, officials noted.

While no evacuations are currently being issued, residents in flood-prone or unstable areas — particularly near recent wildfire burn scars — are urged to act early. “If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts. Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave,” the county stated.

Flooding in low-lying areas, dangerous flash flooding, and strong winds are all anticipated countywide. In particular, the Santa Barbara coastline, beach bluffs, and harbor are expected to see heavy surf and erosion. Officials warn that roads near burn areas, such as Highway 166, could be impacted by mudslides or rockfalls, possibly cutting off access to some communities.

For residents staying put, the county recommends a range of precautions, including securing loose outdoor items, charging electronic devices, and checking in on neighbors who may need support.

“If near a recent burn area, quickly move to the innermost room of your home or to higher ground such as a second floor,” the alert notes. “Do not attempt to drive at night or while it is raining, as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris. NEVER drive, swim, or walk into floodwaters. Turn around, don’t drown!”

The most severe impacts for Santa Barbara County are expected Tuesday night into Christmas morning, according to a rainfall timing graph from the National Weather Service. The system is forecast to taper off Friday.

In addition to heavy rain, widespread strong winds are expected Tuesday into Wednesday, with potential for downed trees and power outages. The NWS advised residents to “stay off the ocean” and “park cars away from tall trees.”

Public safety agencies — including Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff’s Office, and Office of Emergency Management — are actively monitoring the storm. “Officials will continue to assess if protective actions, such as an evacuation warning, evacuation order, or shelter in place are necessary,” the county alert stated.

Santa Barbara County maintains a list of sandbag stations, road closure updates, and emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org

Key Resources:

County Storm Readiness Info: https://www.readysbc.org/StormReadiness

Caltrans Highway Conditions: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php

County Road Closures: https://www.countyofsb.org/2116/Road-Closures

Sandbag Pickup Locations: https://www.countyofsb.org/2219/Sandbags

Emergency Alerts: https://bit.ly/ReadySBCAlerts