A single-vehicle rollover crash blocked part of Bath Street on Wednesday evening after a Honda CRV clipped a parked delivery van, flipping over and landing on its roof in downtown Santa Barbara.

The collision happened at approximately 7:25 p.m. on December 17 in the 1200 block of Bath Street, just north of Anapamu Street. According to Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Bryan Kerr, the incident involved “a single vehicle into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.”

“There were no other people involved,” Kerr said. “The sole occupant was uninjured and declined medical treatment.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and there was no indication of DUI, Kerr confirmed.

Police temporarily stopped traffic at Anapamu street, which was quickly reopened.