It’s never easy to get the Indy staff all together in one spot, especially if taking a photo is involved. But earlier this year, Macduff Everton got us together for a shot in the second Book of Santa Barbara, pulling us from the office and putting a smile on our faces for the photo.

In the spirit of the cheer Everton brought to us for the photo, some of our staff shared their favorite holiday practices, hobbies, and traditions. We hope your holidays are filled with all of your favorites, and the Indy staff wishes you and yours a most joyous and happy holiday season.

Ariana Hugo | Credit: Courtesy

Ariana Hugo, Advertising Representative: My family is German and Austrian, and one of my favorite holiday traditions is making Vanillekipferl cookies together at Christmas.

Brandi Rivera and Amaya | Credit: Courtesy

Brandi Rivera, Publisher: Holiday Tamale Making! Every season, I travel to the Bay Area to make tamales with my aunts and cousins. It’s been so fun to include [my daughter] Amaya in this tradition.

Don Brubaker and Ivy Ireland at ‘The Nutcracker’ | Credit: Courtesy

Don Brubaker, Web Content Manager: My daughter Ivy and I have gone to Santa Barbara Festival Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker every December for the last 4 years (Thanks Indy for free tickets!)

Ella Heydenfeldt | Credit: Courtesy



Ella Heydenfeldt, News Reporter: I love to go somewhere warm and surf!

The Woodard-Grossman-McQuillan bunch. (not pictured: Josef Woodard, assigned photographer) | Credit: Courtesy



Joe Woodard, Senior Arts Writer: Christmas in Santa Barbara means gathering varied contingents of family or other friendly people together, spinning my favorite yuletide classics — albums by John Fahey and Carla Bley, J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, NRBQ’s “Christmas Wish,” Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” etc — and working in a late afternoon, view-seeking trip to the Eling’s Park hang glider zone for the Wilcox property.

Leslie Dinaberg with her book club. | Credit: Courtesy



Leslie Dinaberg, Arts, Culture, and Community Editor: One of my favorite holiday traditions is the annual gathering of my book club. We’ve been together for more than 20 years — almost all of us had young kids when we started, and now they’re mostly grown and flown — and every year we do a special holiday gathering (Katie Davis in the front is our hostess). We’ll laugh a lot, eat yummy food, drink good wine (also part of our regular gatherings), and play a steal the book game that can get quite competitive.

Matt Kettmann with family on Christmas. | Credit: Courtesy

Matt Kettmann, Senior Editor: We don’t have any specific traditions other than making a lot of food and drinking well. This year, thanks to inspiration from Solvang, we’re making a Danish pork roast with cracklings on top called flæskesteg, but taking it in a more Asian style. And then for Christmas night, I am cooking a goose for my first time, à la Charles Dickens.

Callie Fausey, Richelle Boyd, and Christina McDermott with their friends Dani and Grace at the ‘Independent’ holiday party. | Credit: Courtesy



Richelle Boyd, Marketing & Events Manager: Every holiday season, I can’t help but overdecorate my entire house, including a tiny tree full of ornaments (out of reach of my cat)! My family and I used to decorate our house together every year, and I always enjoy watching holiday movies with lots of hot chocolate in reach. My latest tradition (since I started at the Indy) has been to grab a holiday pic with John Palminteri at our party.

The Tanguay Ortega family at the ‘Independent’ holiday party. | Credit: Courtesy



Terry Ortega, Calendar Editor: Our family of lapsed Catholics and atheists is mysteriously drawn to checking out the Living Nativity with the camels, donkeys, and jumping baby goats at First United Methodist Church, then visiting the Nativity scene with live animals in front of the Old Mission.

Tyler Hayden with family. | Credit: Courtesy

Tyler Hayden, Senior Editor: With family spread all over the state, our most important tradition is getting everyone together to eat, laugh, and bust each others’ chops.