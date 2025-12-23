Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Washington D.C. — As families gather to celebrate the winter holidays, seasonal decorations, colder temperatures, and festive foods can present unexpected safety risks for pets.

“While the holidays are a joyful time for families, they can also introduce hazards that pet owners may not immediately recognize,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane Society. “From toxic foods and plants to cold weather exposure and decorations, a little preparation can go a long way in keeping pets safe and healthy throughout the season.”

“Pets are naturally curious, and changes in routine during the holidays can increase the risk of accidents,” she added. “Taking simple precautions helps ensure the season remains happy for both people and their pets.”

American Humane Society is sharing veterinarian-approved tips to help keep pets safe during the winter holidays:

Keep an eye on holiday foods : Many popular seasonal ingredients — including chocolate, grapes, raisins, candies containing xylitol, alcohol, certain nuts, and onions — are toxic to pets. Keep plates and leftovers out of reach, and remind guests not to feed pets table scraps.

: Many popular seasonal ingredients — including chocolate, grapes, raisins, candies containing xylitol, alcohol, certain nuts, and onions — are toxic to pets. Keep plates and leftovers out of reach, and remind guests not to feed pets table scraps. Secure decorations and ornaments : Tinsel, ribbon, ornaments, and string lights can pose choking or intestinal blockage hazards if ingested. Place decorations high enough to avoid curious paws and unplug lights when not in use.

: Tinsel, ribbon, ornaments, and string lights can pose choking or intestinal blockage hazards if ingested. Place decorations high enough to avoid curious paws and unplug lights when not in use. Choose pet-safe plants : Several holiday plants, such as poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly, can be harmful if eaten. Opt for pet-safe alternatives or keep plants well out of reach.

: Several holiday plants, such as poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly, can be harmful if eaten. Opt for pet-safe alternatives or keep plants well out of reach. Cover Christmas tree water : Water additives for Christmas trees can be hazardous if swallowed by your pets. Keep the tree water covered, or avoid adding chemicals or preservatives to it.

: Water additives for Christmas trees can be hazardous if swallowed by your pets. Keep the tree water covered, or avoid adding chemicals or preservatives to it. Protect pets from cold weather : Limit time outdoors in freezing temperatures, especially for small, short-haired, senior, or medically vulnerable pets. Provide warm bedding indoors and consider protective gear for winter walks.

: Limit time outdoors in freezing temperatures, especially for small, short-haired, senior, or medically vulnerable pets. Provide warm bedding indoors and consider protective gear for winter walks. Be cautious with candles and fireplaces : Open flames can easily be knocked over by curious pets. Use flameless candles when possible and supervise pets around fireplaces and space heaters.

: Open flames can easily be knocked over by curious pets. Use flameless candles when possible and supervise pets around fireplaces and space heaters. Prevent accidental escapes: Guests coming and going increase the risk of pets slipping out unnoticed. Ensure collars, ID tags, and microchip information are up to date, and designate a quiet, secure space for pets during gatherings.

About American Humane Society

American Humane Society is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our life-changing work, please visit http://www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.